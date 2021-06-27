Joevin Jones is set to miss out on Trinidad and Tobago’s upcoming Gold Cup qualifiers through injury.

Most of the Trinidad and Tobago team was on hand to watch the match in which a stunning late strike by former Portugal international Nani secured all three points for Orlando City SC, which rallied for a pair of goals seven minutes apart to defeat rival Inter Miami FC 2-1, Friday night at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.