A coronavirus (Covid-19) surge in Sydney has forced Samantha Wallace’s New South Wales Swifts to flee their Sydney base.
The outbreak has resulted in the Suncorp Super Netball League quickly relocating the NSW Swifts and GIANTS Netball clubs to Queensland, prior to the city of Sydney going into lockdown for two weeks, which commenced last Friday.
For the Magpies -- with whom Trinidadian Kalifa McCollin plays — and the Vixens, it has already been a season of sacrifice. Both teams left the state of Victoria at the end of May, after being given just a couple of hours to pack and get to the airport, in order to ensure that the Super Netball League was kept running with some semblance of normality.
For the Swifts and the Giants, the challenge is only just beginning. As was the case with their counterparts, they were given short notice before having to board planes and flee to Queensland.
The NSW Swifts and the Giants were given mere hours notice to leave Sydney, while enjoying a rare couple of days break, during their bye week, to get over the border into Queensland.
The league is closely monitoring the situation in Sydney and working with the relevant health authorities to ensure all relocated clubs can return home as soon as safe to do so.