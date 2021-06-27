A coronavirus (Covid-19) surge in Sydney has forced Samantha Wallace’s New South Wales Swifts to flee their Sydney base.

The outbreak has resulted in the Suncorp Super Netball League quickly relocating the NSW Swifts and GIANTS Netball clubs to Queensland, prior to the city of Sydney going into lockdown for two weeks, which commenced last Friday.

For the Magpies -- with whom Trinidadian Kalifa McCollin plays — and the Vixens, it has already been a season of sacrifice. Both teams left the state of Victoria at the end of May, after being given just a couple of hours to pack and get to the airport, in order to ensure that the Super Netball League was kept running with some semblance of normality.

For the Swifts and the Giants, the challenge is only just beginning. As was the case with their counterparts, they were given short notice before having to board planes and flee to Queensland.

The NSW Swifts and the Giants were given mere hours notice to leave Sydney, while enjoying a rare couple of days break, during their bye week, to get over the border into Queensland.

The league is closely monitoring the situation in Sydney and working with the relevant health authorities to ensure all relocated clubs can return home as soon as safe to do so.

Njisane bags keirin bronze

NJISANE PHILLIP added a fourth medal to Trinidad and Tobago’s haul when winning bronze in the six-lap men’s keirin event on Saturday night, the second day of competition at the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships, taking place in Lima, Peru.

Eve: Loss of Joevin Jones unfortunate

National coach Angus Eve admits it’s unfortunate to have lost Inter Miami FC winger Joevin Jones for upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers but believes the T&T men’s squad is deep enough to be able to find a capable replacement.

Bertrand in windy Olympic trial double

Leah Bertrand recorded an impressive Olympic trial meet sprint double at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, yesterday.

Bertrand topped the women’s 100 metres field, the Simplex sprinter clocking a wind-aided 11.58 seconds for a comfortable cushion on fellow teenager Shaniqua Bascombe, the runner-up in 11.75. Kamaria Durant was a distant third in 12.32.

Joevin Jones out Gold Cup qualifiers

Joevin Jones is set to miss out on Trinidad and Tobago’s upcoming Gold Cup qualifiers through injury.

Most of the Trinidad and Tobago team was on hand to watch the match in which a stunning late strike by former Portugal international Nani secured all three points for Orlando City SC, which rallied for a pair of goals seven minutes apart to defeat rival Inter Miami FC 2-1, Friday night at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

WI BATS LOSE IT

Fickle like the weather in the rainy season, West Indies batsmen went cold yesterday against the South African spinners, losing the second T20 in Grenada by 16 runs.

The Windies’ day with the bat was summed up in Andre Fletcher. The opener batted through 16 overs but got only to 35 off 36 deliveries before he lifted Kagiso Rabada to Heinrich Klaasen at long-on.

Akeem misses Paralympics

Trinidad and Tobago will not be represented at the August 24 to September 5 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Reigning F42-44 men’s javelin champion Akeem Stewart has pulled out of the Paralympics, while 2016 T43-44 women’s 100 metres bronze medallist Nyoshia Cain Claxton recently gave birth and is unavailable for the Games.