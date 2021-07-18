Samantha Wallace

Samantha Wallace, NSW Swifts

The battle for top spot atop the ladder of Australia’s Suncorp Super League netball has been blown open after the GIANTS defeated arch-rivals New South Wales Swifts 59-55 in the relocated derby clash at Netball SA Stadium on Saturday.

Trindad and Tobago goal-shoot Samantha Wallace led the Swifts with a combined 41 points, but was not as accurate as she usually might be. Wallace scored 37 from 43 attempts, and added another four points when scoring two-of-five Super Shots from outside the shooting circle.

The two Sydney clubs produced a high-quality contest despite the ongoing uncertainty of another disrupted season, but a strong finish from the GIANTS saw them edge ahead of the Swifts into the top spot, owing to a superior percentage.

Having already shifted to Melbourne due to coronavirus restrictions in the Greater Sydney region, the Swifts and GIANTS left for Adelaide on Thursday as escalating Covid cases in Victoria resulted in another lockdown.

Scores were level 29-29 at half-time following a fast-paced start that contained all the intensity and physical clashes expected from a local derby.

The deadlock continued throughout the third quarter until Jo Harten intervened with a pair of Super Shots as the GIANTS scored the final five points to take a 47-42 advantage into the fourth period.

The Swifts threw everything at their crosstown rivals in the closing minutes but the GIANTS held their composure to claim their biggest scalp of the season so far.

“The Swifts are a successful side and we really brought it to them today, I think we showed a lot of maturity out there,” GIANTS wing-attack Maddie Hay told Nine Network after playing a crucial hand in the win.

QUIET END

Coco tests positive for Covid, won’t play in Tokyo Olympics

Coach Simmons hunts points, big runs in ODIs

Wallace’s Swifts cede top spot to rivals GIANTS

England level T20 series against Pakistan

