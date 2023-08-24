TTO riders failed to make it to the medal rounds of their events when the UCI World Junior Track Cycling Championships continued in Cali, Colombia yesterday at the Velódromo Alcides Nieto Patiño.

In the women’s sprint, TTO cyclist Makaira Wallace exited after the round of 16.

She had earlier been the 19th-fastest qualifier in 11.776 seconds, the fastest being Stefany Cuadrado Florez of the host country in 10.972.

Wallace then went up against Beatrice Bertolini of Italy in heat nine of the 1/16 finals. However, she could not overcome Bertolini, the 12th-fastest qualifier.

In the men’s keirin, Syndel Samaroo placed second in heat three of round one, earning him a repêchage spot. But in that ensuing event, he failed to advance, finishing at the back of the field in heat three.

Samaroo is expected to saddle up for the men’s sprint event today, while Wallace will take to the track tomorrow in the women’s 500 time-trial, an event in which she won silver at the Commonwealth Youth Games here earlier this month.

KALE DALLA COSTA advanced to his first ITF (International Tennis Federation) title match and fellow Trinidad and Tobago player Jorane Dookie made it to her third final in four weeks when the Summer Bowl Junior Tournament continued yesterday at National Racquet Centre, in Tacarigua.

Pacer Aadian Racha completed a fine match with a five-wicket second innings haul, as Trinidad and Tobago scored an outright victory over the Leeward Islands in the first round of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-17s Two-Day Championship yesterday.

REECE MARCANO fought gallantly before going down in the round of 16 of the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton International yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, in Tacarigua.

After beating two of his T&T compatriots when this country’s fifth-ever Badminton World Federation-sanctioned competition served off the day before, the runner-up in this country’s National Championships was defeated 21-16, 21-12 by American Mark Alcala, who is ranked 154th in the world and seeded fourth.

Keshorn Walcott opens his bid today for the one major medal that has so far eluded his grasp.

Walcott has been drawn in Group “A” for the World Athletics Championship men’s javelin qualifying competition here in Budapest, Hungary. The event starts at 4.10 a.m. (T&T time).

The Trinidad and Tobago field athlete has Olympic, Pan American and Central American and Caribbean (CAC) titles to his name as well as a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. However, he has never stepped onto a World Athletics Championship podium.

Deandra Dottin has warned West Indies to get its house in order soon or risk things “not ending well.”

Speaking in detail for the first time since her shock international retirement, Dottin told the Ladies Who Switch podcast that the board has a lot of work to do for the game to improve in the Caribbean.

T&T 5th in open water mixed relay

TEAM TTO, anchored by Boys 14-17 5k bronze medallist Zachary Anthony , placed fifth in the Mixed 14-17 5k relay Wednesday in the open water segment of the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Confederation (CCCAN)) Championships in El Salvador.

Each member of the four-member relay squad swam one circuit of the 1.25k loop at the Lago de Ilopango venue.