TTO riders failed to make it to the medal rounds of their events when the UCI World Junior Track Cycling Championships continued in Cali, Colombia yesterday at the Velódromo Alcides Nieto Patiño.
In the women’s sprint, TTO cyclist Makaira Wallace exited after the round of 16.
She had earlier been the 19th-fastest qualifier in 11.776 seconds, the fastest being Stefany Cuadrado Florez of the host country in 10.972.
Wallace then went up against Beatrice Bertolini of Italy in heat nine of the 1/16 finals. However, she could not overcome Bertolini, the 12th-fastest qualifier.
In the men’s keirin, Syndel Samaroo placed second in heat three of round one, earning him a repêchage spot. But in that ensuing event, he failed to advance, finishing at the back of the field in heat three.
Samaroo is expected to saddle up for the men’s sprint event today, while Wallace will take to the track tomorrow in the women’s 500 time-trial, an event in which she won silver at the Commonwealth Youth Games here earlier this month.