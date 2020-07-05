Wallace supports Super Shot

Trinidad and Tobago international Samantha Wallace is in full support of the Super Shot, a new innovation which will be in effect when Australia’s Suncorp Netball Super League kick off its 2020 season on August 1.
Wallace, 26, was the finals MVP for 2019 champions New South Wales Swifts.
After staging Fast5 tournaments and the Bushfire Relief match earlier this year, the Super League has introduced the two-goal Super Shot to Australia’s top professional competition. When the Suncorp Super Netball All-stars took on the Origin Australian Diamonds in the Bushfire Relief match, one of the biggest talking points of the game was the inclusion of the Suncorp Super Shot.
The Super Shot will provide goal attacks and goal shooters the opportunity to score two goals by shooting from a designated long range zone within the goal circle, and will be active in the final five minutes of each quarter.
Super Netball CEO Chris Symington revealed that the rule has been brought in to incentivise more long-range shooting, after analysis revealed that 90 per cent of goals in the first three seasons of the league were scored from close range.
Wallace was among several current players and coaches endorsing the new format, while others simply opposed the change.
“For me, it’s not a problem and I don’t mind one bit,” Wallace said. “I don’t think it’s a bad idea or should be big of a deal because it will provide teams who are losing a match with a chance to catch up by scoring their two-goals attempts, making a one-sided encounter much more interesting.”
Adelaide Thunderbirds and Australian international Chelsea Pitman was also in favour of the new innovation.
“When the season starts, we will all be chasing those wins so just got to see who best adapts to these new rules and implements them into their game plan and style. If anything 2020 has taught us, it’s to be adaptable,” Pitman said.
However, Simone McKinnis of Melbourne Vixens was quite opposed.
“Generally, I am not a fan of it (these types of rule changes) but if that’s the decision that’s been made then we just get on with it. I’m rapt with the addition of extra time...That’s really good. I’m not a two-point shot fan, but as I said, we get on with it.”
McKinnis’s view was supported by Collingwood Magpies’s Nat Medhurst. The former Australian international felt the innovation was detrimental to the sport.
“That was an element that was also aired amongst the playing group, it’s a big concern, where is our sport actually going, are we creating something that’s completely different to anything that’s being played around the country or overseas,” Medhurst said.
Kylee Byrne of Sunshine Coast Lightning added:”My final personal opinion is that when our season is thrilling, captivating and exciting it won’t be because of one rule, it will be because of the athleticism, skill and finesse of our amazing athletes to deliver a world class product”.