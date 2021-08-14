“What a game. Sam Wallace killed it.”
That was just one of a flood of social media comments after the NSW Swifts survived a super shot hailstorm to qualify for the club’s second Super Netball grand final in three years, with a heart-stopping 62-61 win against the Adelaide GIANTS.
Swifts’ Trinidad and Tobago shooter Samantha Wallace (49 goals) was a tower of influence, while defenders Sarah Klau and Maddy Turner nervously fended off the GIANTS when the game was on the line in the dying minutes.
Having trailed the Giants into second place at the end of the regular season, 2019 champions NSW Swifts will have a chance to win their second Super Netball Grand Final in two weeks’ time, when they take on either the Giants again or the Fever, led by huge Jamaican Jhaniel Fowler, who will for the third year in a row finish as league top scorer.
Having lost yesterday’s major semi-final to the Swifts, the GIANTS can still reach the final via a repêchage, having ended the regular season atop the league.
The Giants will play regular season third-placed finishers the West Coast Fever, who knocked off Sunshine Coast Lightning 75-67 on Saturday in the minor semi-final between the regular season third and fourth place finishers. Jamaican Fowler scored 54 goals.
The Swifts had control of their semi-final game until late on, when four super shots from Dwyer (23 points) and Harten (38) gave the GIANTS a sniff at victory. Dwyer resorted to the two-point super shots to keep her side in touch, as they chased a six-goal deficit at the beginning of the third term. The Swifts could not have done more but to haul themselves across the line, while withstanding the late barrage.
“Experience counts but you’ve got to play in the moment and read what’s out there,” Swifts coach Briony Akle said. “These guys take control in those moments and I have trust in them that they’ll have the right answer in those pressure times.”