Wallerfield Warriors get boxing gear

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe handed over $10,000 worth of boxing equipment and gear to head coach Waldron Brooks of the Wallerfield Warriors Boxing Gym at a presentation ceremony hosted by Trinidad Boxing Board of Control (TBBC) at the Hasely Crawford Stadium last month.
The Wallerfield Warriors Boxing Gym was the 11th gym to receive boxing equipment.
One of the objectives of this programme spearheaded by the TBBC is to assist with the development of boxing by donating equipment to gyms in need to be utilised for the training of young and aspiring boxers.
Minister Cudjoe saluted the Trinidad Boxing Board of Control for the service it is providing despite working in a challenging environment.
She spoke about the importance of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development’s upcoming Pink Reign Campaign which seeks to assist with the development of women and girls in communities by providing opportunities to increase awareness and participation in the key aspects of sport and physical activity and also encouraged female boxers to take the stage.
Minister Cudjoe also spoke to the Ministry’s Community Sport programme, which will facilitate holistic community participation in sport.
Community sports
She added that “despite the challenges of Covid-19, the Ministry of Sport and Community Development will be engaging in community sports this year which gives us the opportunity to focus on our communities, in addition to preparing our athletes for the 2021 Olympic Games”.
Minister Cudjoe commended Member of Parliament for La Horquetta/Talparo Foster Cummings for championing the assistance needed by his community and congratulated the Wallerfield Warriors for their continued work in the community to facilitate programmes in sport. Some of the attendees at the handover ceremony were Board member and Olympian Cleopatra Borel, other members of the Trinidad Boxing Board of Control Board, Gabre-Jesu McTair, Director of the Physical Education and Sport Division of the Ministry, and members of the Wallerfield Warriors Boxing Gym.