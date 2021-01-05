Wallerfield Warriors get boxing gear

Shamfa Cudjoe

NEEDED HELP: Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe, left, with head coach Waldron Brooks of the Wallerfield Warriors Boxing Gym during the handover of boxing equipment and gear last month at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe handed over $10,000 worth of boxing equipment and gear to head coach Waldron Brooks of the Wallerfield Warriors Boxing Gym at a presentation ceremony hosted by Trinidad Boxing Board of Control (TBBC) at the Hasely Crawford Stadium last month.

The Wallerfield Warriors Boxing Gym was the 11th gym to receive boxing equipment.

One of the objectives of this programme spearheaded by the TBBC is to assist with the development of boxing by donating equipment to gyms in need to be utilised for the training of young and aspiring boxers.

Minister Cudjoe saluted the Trinidad Boxing Board of Control for the service it is providing despite working in a challenging environment.

She spoke about the importance of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development’s upcoming Pink Reign Campaign which seeks to assist with the development of women and girls in communities by providing opportunities to increase awareness and participation in the key aspects of sport and physical activity and also encouraged female boxers to take the stage.

Minister Cudjoe also spoke to the Ministry’s Community Sport programme, which will facilitate holistic community participation in sport.

Community sports

She added that “despite the challenges of Covid-19, the Ministry of Sport and Community Development will be engaging in community sports this year which gives us the opportunity to focus on our communities, in addition to preparing our athletes for the 2021 Olympic Games”.

Minister Cudjoe commended Member of Parliament for La Horquetta/Talparo Foster Cummings for championing the assistance needed by his community and congratulated the Wallerfield Warriors for their continued work in the community to facilitate programmes in sport. Some of the attendees at the handover ceremony were Board member and Olympian Cleopatra Borel, other members of the Trinidad Boxing Board of Control Board, Gabre-Jesu McTair, Director of the Physical Education and Sport Division of the Ministry, and members of the Wallerfield Warriors Boxing Gym.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Gayle among WI stars confirmed for PSL draft

Gayle among WI stars confirmed for PSL draft

Chris Gayle headlines a plethora of West Indies stars confirmed for next weekend’s draft of the Pakistan Super League.

The 41-year-old Gayle, along with veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, former Twenty20 captain Carlos Brathwaite and openers Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis, were among 25 foreign players announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board yesterday.

BALANCING ACT

BALANCING ACT

With 12 West Indies players declining to tour Bangladesh later this month, former West Indies fast-bowler Tony Gray believes Cricket West Indies (CWI) might have to update their Covid-19 policies going forward to ensure the best players take the field.

CWI mourns Butch Stewart’s passing

Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday paid tribute to Gordon “Butch” Stewart who passed away on Monday.

Stewart, the outstanding Jamaican businessman and entrepreneur, was the founder and chairman of Sandals International Resorts, a long-standing partner of CWI.

Spurs ease past Brentwood to reach Carabao Cup final

Spurs ease past Brentwood to reach Carabao Cup final

Tottenham Hotspur reached the League Cup final after goals from Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min sank Championship (second-tier) Brentford 2-0 yesterday to set up a clash with Manchester United or Manchester City in April’s showpiece.

Wallerfield Warriors get boxing gear

Wallerfield Warriors get boxing gear

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe handed over $10,000 worth of boxing equipment and gear to head coach Waldron Brooks of the Wallerfield Warriors Boxing Gym at a presentation ceremony hosted by Trinidad Boxing Board of Control (TBBC) at the Hasely Crawford Stadium last month.

Criticism of Cavani ban grows in South America

The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) joined the growing criticism of England’s FA yesterday with a condemnation of the three-match ban given to Uruguayan Edinson Cavani for alleged racism.