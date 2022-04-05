Courtney Walsh

PLEASED WITH THE FIGHT: West Indies women’s coach Courtney Walsh, centre, and his players. — Photo: CWI Media

Head coach Courtney Walsh has praised the tenacity shown by West Indies women’s team at the just-concluded ICC Women’s World Cup, and believes reaching the semi-finals was a major achievement by the Caribbean side.

West Indies entered the tournament as underdogs but still managed to progress to the final four before being knocked out last week by eventual champions Australia.

Heavily favoured nations like India and hosts New Zealand failed to make the grade after finishing fifth and sixth respectively, following a competitive group stage.

“I’m particularly pleased that we made it to the semi-finals. I think coming here, if anyone had said we would’ve made it [to that stage] I’d have taken that,” the legendary former speedster said. “The girls showed a lot of fight to get us into the semi-finals so I’m particularly pleased about that.

“I would say it was a very good campaign for us. I know the results probably didn’t look that way in a couple of the games but I think the campaign overall and what we have achieved is something for everybody involved to be proud of. “I’m just happy for the way the campaign went overall.”

West Indies produced upsets in their two opening games, stunning the hosts by three runs in a last-over thriller in Mount Maunganui before toppling the defending champions England by seven runs in Dunedin, in another tense affair.

The Stafanie Taylor-led side came back down to earth with crushing defeats at the hands of India and Australia, before pulling off another nerve-jangling last-over win, defending 140 to beat Bangladesh by four runs also in Mount Maunganui.

An upset at the hands of Pakistan and a no-result against South Africa left West Indies needing other results to go their way in order to qualify for the semi-finals.

“The girls must be applauded for the fighting qualities they showed and everything they brought to the table,”Walsh said. “Yes, I know there will be other questions asked and a few people maybe disappointed but I think overall, when you look at it, we as a team know where we went wrong but it was good to see improvements being made nevertheless.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TOUGH DRAW

TOUGH DRAW

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football coach Angus Eve is anticipating a challenging time in the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League (CNL) after being drawn alongside Bahamas, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Nicaragua in Group C of League B.

Pollard first pick for Spirit

Pollard first pick for Spirit

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard has been snapped up by London Spirit as their number one pick for the second edition of the Hundred starting in August.

The 34-year-old is one four former and current West Indies stars selected at the top price of £125,000 (US$163,440), with all-rounder Andre Russell headed to the Manchester Originals, off-spinner Sunil Narine returning to Oval Invincibles and retired Twenty20 star Dwayne Bravo picked up by Northern Supercharges.

In-form Hetmyer denied as RCB claim 4-wicket win

A dashing knock by West Indies batting star Shimron Hetmyer went in vain as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in the Indian Premier League, yesterday.

Sent in at the Wankhede Stadium, Royals mustered 169 for three from their 20 overs with Jos Buttler extended his splendid form with an unbeaten 70 from 47 balls and Hetmyer belting an unbeaten 42 from 31 balls with four fours and two sixes.

No ‘Catch’ for Easter

THE Catch National Junior Tennis Championship has been postponed.

The country’s leading junior competition in the sport usually takes place during the Easter School vacation -- which began two days ago -- but will be contested during the summer vacation in either July or August.

Tobago lift

Tobago lift

A Trinidad and Tobago national senior team will play its first match in Tobago in 13 years when the Women Soca Warriors tackle Guyana in their final Group F match in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying next week. And coach Kenwyne Jones feels such a match is long overdue.

Richards Jr starts Junior Golf defence

Chris Richards Jr will defend his crown when the Republic Bank Trinidad and Tobago Junior Golf Open tees off today from 8 a.m.

Over 100 players are expected to meet representatives of the title sponsor prior to the start of the three-day tournament which is being played at the Chaguaramas Golf Course this year. In 2021 the tournament—which Republic Bank has supported for over the last two decades—was played at the Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club in Trincity.