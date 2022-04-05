Head coach Courtney Walsh has praised the tenacity shown by West Indies women’s team at the just-concluded ICC Women’s World Cup, and believes reaching the semi-finals was a major achievement by the Caribbean side.
West Indies entered the tournament as underdogs but still managed to progress to the final four before being knocked out last week by eventual champions Australia.
Heavily favoured nations like India and hosts New Zealand failed to make the grade after finishing fifth and sixth respectively, following a competitive group stage.
“I’m particularly pleased that we made it to the semi-finals. I think coming here, if anyone had said we would’ve made it [to that stage] I’d have taken that,” the legendary former speedster said. “The girls showed a lot of fight to get us into the semi-finals so I’m particularly pleased about that.
“I would say it was a very good campaign for us. I know the results probably didn’t look that way in a couple of the games but I think the campaign overall and what we have achieved is something for everybody involved to be proud of. “I’m just happy for the way the campaign went overall.”
West Indies produced upsets in their two opening games, stunning the hosts by three runs in a last-over thriller in Mount Maunganui before toppling the defending champions England by seven runs in Dunedin, in another tense affair.
The Stafanie Taylor-led side came back down to earth with crushing defeats at the hands of India and Australia, before pulling off another nerve-jangling last-over win, defending 140 to beat Bangladesh by four runs also in Mount Maunganui.
An upset at the hands of Pakistan and a no-result against South Africa left West Indies needing other results to go their way in order to qualify for the semi-finals.
“The girls must be applauded for the fighting qualities they showed and everything they brought to the table,”Walsh said. “Yes, I know there will be other questions asked and a few people maybe disappointed but I think overall, when you look at it, we as a team know where we went wrong but it was good to see improvements being made nevertheless.”