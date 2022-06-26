Walsh: Right time for Hayley

West Indies women’s team head coach Courtney Walsh felt that the appointment of Hayley Matthews as captain of the regional side has come at the right time while lead selector Ann Browne-John said the move is part of the succession planning for the team and also geared towards getting the best out of the players and breathing new life into the side.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Saturday that Matthews had been appointed West Indies women’s captain, taking the reins from another top player, Stafanie Taylor, who has led the team for the last seven years.
Taylor, the most successful female player in West Indies history and ranked among the all-time greats, was at the helm when West Indies won the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2016 and earlier this year when they reached the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.
The CWI women’s selection panel’s recommendation to appoint Matthews as captain was ratified at the CWI Board of Directors meeting on June 24.
“We looked at Hayley and we consider her to be one of the persons at the top of her game and she has been performing well. We also looked at her maturity and her leadership of her national team (Barbados) and we think this is the right time to make the change and basically breathe some new life into the team and get Stafanie back concentrating on what she does best. The selectors had no hesitation in knowing that Hayley was the person to step into the role for us at this time,” Browne-John said of the move.
She explained that the selection panel did a review of the team, looking at where they are and where they wanted to go and that “the leadership is a discussion we have had for some time now where we look at succession planning and how we are looking at the team going into the future.
“Stafanie has led the team and has been there for a long while and has been one of our really outstanding players and has taken West Indies to a different level on many occasions,” said Browne-John.
“However, we know that after a number of years, captaincy starts to take a toll on you and sometimes it is difficult to continue to motivate the players as you would like to or to even to motivate yourself. So when we looked at the entire situation, we thought that at this stage in her career, we will get the best out of Stafanie as a player,” she continued.
“We know she is a world class player and performed well for the team and we thought if we took away the pressure of the captaincy and just allowed her to play cricket, then we can do two things: We can get a new person into the role who might be able to handle the situation differently and then we can have Stafanie just concentrating on playing and getting back to where she used to be,” Browne-John added.
Walsh shared similar sentiments on the move, noting that the timing was right and that without the burden of the captaincy, Taylor could get back to her best.
“With the World Cup around the corner, I think it was a good time to get a new captain in if you are going to make a change,” said Walsh.
“Hayley will need to get the support and time to get comfortable in the job before the World Cup and also, she can have Stafanie’s experience to draw from and get that guidance from her going forward. At the same time, hopefully Stafanie can come out and start enjoying her cricket more and relax and do what she can do and aim to get back that number one spot which we know she had before,” he continued.
“I think for me the timing of it was good if you are to make a change. Stafanie did a tremendous job when she was captain and it will be good to see how she will come out and play without that burden right now,” he concluded.
In her career, Taylor has scored 5,298 runs in 145 One-Day Internationals and 3,121 runs in 111 T20 Internationals. She has also taken 152 wickets in ODIs and 98 in T20Is. Meanwhile, Matthews has scored 1,764 runs and 78 wickets in 69 ODIs, and has 1,055 runs and 58 wickets in 61 T20Is.