Walsh: Right time for Hayley

The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) has congratulated Hayley Matthews on her appointment as the West Indies women’s captain and also saluted Stafanie Taylor on her tenure as captain over the last seven years.

Matthews, one of the leading cricketers in the West Indies women’s team is currently captain of the Barbados women’s team. The 24-year-old all-rounder made her debut for the West Indies in 2014 at 16 years old.