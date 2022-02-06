Walsh satisfied

WEST INDIES women’s team head coach Courtney Walsh is satisfied with the performance of the regional side going into next month ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, despite a 2-1 loss in their four-match One-Day International series away to South Africa.
Walsh also revealed that selectors will soon announce the 15-member World Cup squad, and that the just-concluded warm-up series gave a lot of players a chance to vie for a spot.
“I am very happy to come top South Africa and play some cricket. I wouldn’t say am pleased with the result. I am happy with how the girls performed. A win would have been nice going into the World Cup. but unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. But I think we have seen some signs we can do some work with and get the girls in a much better condition and place.”
Minus injured captain Stafanie Taylor and Chedean Nation, West Indies women fell to a six-wicket defeat, with 61 balls to spare against the Proteas in the final match yesterday. The West Indies won the second ODI, after having been in command of the washed-out series opener. The hosts bounced back to win the concluding two matches.
Walsh’s main concern is injury to key players ahead of the World Cup. The ICC Women’s World Cup takes place from March 4–April 3 and will see the West Indies open again hosts New Zealand. Walsh believes the South Africa series was a perfect warm-up for his team.
“Losing the captain and one of our main batters did us a telling blow,” noted Walsh. “You can tell with the depth of the batting that those two would have been missed. But I am very happy with a lot of other stuff around it and we just have to try to fit together things that we will be working on for the World Cup,” he added.
Walsh revealed that top batter Deandra Dottin, who made 36 in yesterday’s match, also aggravated an injury, limiting what she could do on the field. He is also looking forward to having his most explosive hitter fully fit for the World Cup. “Obviously she has a pivotal part in the team going forward,” stated the legendary West Indies quick.
“When we leave South Africa, we have a 10-day stint where we will not be doing nothing at all. I am hoping that in those 10 days all injuries have been healed, or (are) close to being healed. But we start afresh again,” he disclosed.
Between the long travel to New Zealand and the quarantine period his team are required to undergo, Walsh hopes that all will be well physically with his players. “I think going into the World Cup we are in a good place. We have played some good cricket,” assessed Walsh, adding, “the areas that need to tighten up would have been exposed; we would have seen that, so we have some work to do when we get to New Zealand. But this tour would have put us in good stead.”