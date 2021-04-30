Walsh to focus on player consistency

West Indies women’s team head coach Courtney Walsh wants more consistency from his players in all aspects of the game and will be focussing on that in the month-long women’s high-performance camp starting tomorrow in Antigua.
This will be the second such camp under the guidance of Walsh and he said he will be doing a lot more matches and game scenarios having already assessed most of the players in the first camp.
“The last camp, I hadn’t seen the players before, so we used it as an assessment and it was very successful in assessing where the players were and having a rough idea of what we need to do, what we can do and how we are going to go about it. So I was pretty pleased to be able to see them for the first time and to assess them myself,” Walsh told the media during a Zoom call yesterday.
“This camp coming up, I’m using two themes in terms of consistency and awareness. We’re going to try to get them to be more consistent in every department of the game, on and off the field. In terms of awareness, it is individual awareness, team awareness, game awareness and that kind of thing.
Those are the two areas we are going to focus on a lot in this camp. I’m not saying we’re not going to do other stuff to improve the skill sets...but the two areas I’m going to be focussing a lot is consistency and game awareness,” Walsh continued.
In terms of the production of the batters, Walsh stressed that runs can’t just come from just three key players.
“We need more consistency from the batters...if we are playing six or seven of them, not everyone is going to come off, but we need to have four or five batters consistently producing. It can’t just be the same three, so that’s one of the areas we are focusing on. Every player on the team has to be performing at a consistent level and also has to be aware of the game situation as well. So, we are going to combine both. We can’t just depend on two or three players,” he added.
He also noted that not everything is not going to be fixed in this camp, but it is work in progress and that the players “need to keep improving in all aspects of the game once we get together.”
In terms of the players involved in the camp, Walsh said the pool was widened to include 30 and that it will be a chance for him to work with some young players.
“Yes, I am willing to give youngsters a chance to play once the mindset is there and they can cope with it,” he said.
“I wouldn’t throw a youngster in if they are not going to be able to cope but I have nothing against giving a youngster who has the talent and the skill-set to perform at that level a chance.
“It will also be good as well to expose them when you have senior players around like the captain Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin and all those senior players around. Once that person is up there, I have no issues with giving them a role,” Walsh added.
In terms of the fitness of the players, Walsh revealed that Deadra Dottin is still doing a rehabilitation programme while Kycia Knight is only just coming back into the set-up and that both players will be monitored closely.