Walsh to use Pakistan series to gauge WI

West Indies women’s team head coach Courtney Walsh will be using the upcoming home series against Pakistan to remove any residual rust and to see how far his players have come since their previous international outing in England nine months ago.
Walsh, speaking to the media during a Zoom call yesterday, said the team was building up to the World Cup qualifiers and the series against Pakistan will provide them with an opportunity to test their progress and a chance to regain some confidence and start building some momentum.
He insisted that while winning is important, his team will be aiming to play a brand of cricket that the Caribbean fans will be proud to associate with.
“We want to play good cricket and a West Indies brand of cricket,” stated Walsh.
“The thought process is that we want to go out there and win as many games as possible. We want to play a brand of cricket that the Caribbean people will be proud of and give the selectors a headache when it is time to pick the team. That is what I am asking them to do. To make sure when it is time for selection, they are competing well and if that happens it means we will be in a healthy position,” he explained.
High-performance camps
Walsh also noted that while the players’ confidence may not be at its highest right now, he believes the high-performance camps have helped to get them back on track.
“Obviously not playing enough cricket is going to take away some of the confidence because if you are not playing, you are not sure how you are going to perform,” said Walsh.
“But I think the camp has helped us to come together. We had some good practice sessions and practice matches, so it gives you a feel of things, so it is not going to (be) as rusty as before. But everybody knows the main test is when you are in the middle and when you are competing. Pakistan is not a walkover team; no team in international cricket is. So it is going to be a good test for us,” he added.
Asked what he hoped to get out of the series, the West Indies head coach said: “I am looking for all-round performances and improvement in all departments. It has been a while since the England tour which was played last September, and we have had two camps since then and we sort of put some stuff together.
“We want to see how well we have improved in terms of getting ready for international cricket again. Obviously, there will be a bit of rust, but we will try to get rid of that as early as possible and try to improve in all departments...The batting might not have been up to par but I think the all-round cricket has not been up to par as far as we are concerned and we are very happy with the opportunity to have so much cricket being played with the “A” team also on show,” he continued.
“We want to win the series but that is not the be all and end all. A level of consistency in performance and improvement in all departments is what I will be using as my yardstick. Winning is contagious and you want to get that momentum and boost confidence, but we will be looking at performance at some of the targets we might have set and the approach to the game. Game awareness has to come into play as well. Yes, we want to win but it is not the end of it. For me it is the consistency of performance and the brand of cricket we want to play and how we approach to get that done in the build-up looking down the road to the World Cup qualifiers coming up,” Walsh concluded.
West Indies will face Pakistan in three T20Is and five ODIs in Antigua while the “A” team will play Pakistan A in three T20s and three One-Day games.