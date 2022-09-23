With One-Day Championship points and pride on the line, West Indies women head coach Courtney Walsh wants to see a lot more consistency from his players heading into the final game of the three-match series against New Zealand bowling off tomorrow.
The Windies lost the first two matches to concede the series. However, Walsh said there were some positives that they can take forward as they look to avoid a clean sweep.
“Yes, I have seen progress but when you have close games you want to have a chance of sort of closing them out,” Walsh said after the Windies lost to the Silver Ferns by two wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Thursday.
The hosts went down by five runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in the rain-affected opening match on Monday.
With sub-par totals of 168 for seven and 169 for nine, the Windies still managed to push New Zealand and Walsh believes once the home team can get a minimum of 200, they will have a better chance of coming out ahead.
“It would have been nice to level the series here which was our intention. I would have still liked to see a little more application from the batters in terms of getting the total up to 200. A minimum of 200 is something we can work with...240 or 250 would be ideal and if we get to 275, we will know we have done extremely well but we didn’t cross that line today,” Walsh explained.
In order to get there with the bat, Walsh said, a couple of changes might be necessary and that will be discussed ahead of the finale.
“I would not want to use the word experiment. It is about trying to see what is the best batting order we can get going into the last game to give us the best chance of winning the game,” he said.
“I am going to look at all the possibilities and see what is best. We don’t want all the runs coming at the back end. We will try to put some up front so it will take the pressure off the lower order as well. So if we have to shuffle around to get the best order for the next game, I will never rule that out,” Walsh added.
“We need someone in the top five to bat to the end or bat very deep. So, it is something for us to look at and work out what is best for us for the next game because points are on the table, so it is not just a case of turn up and play,” he continued.
“We need to win one of these games to get some points. It is a bit of a concern that we are getting all the runs at the back end. Today it was good to see the skipper (Hayley Matthews) get some runs. Chinelle (Henry) has been consistent in the last two games. Everyone is looking for Steffie (Taylor) to get back on par. Kyshona (Knight) had a score in the first game and we hope she can get another but the inconsistency is a concern. I would rather have a solid start and do it from there,” Walsh added.
The final ODI bowls off at 9.30 a.m. at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
