Walton links up for another title

Beginning today, the Express takes a look at selected players from each of the six
franchises participating in this year’s
Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League.
We start with a new recruit
for the Trinbago Knight Riders,
wicketkeeper/batter Chadwick Walton.
After finishing last in the 2022 edition of the Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament, the Trinbago Knight Riders will be on a mission to redeem themselves.
Their previous title came back in 2020 when they attained perfection, winning all 12 matches. And while they made it to the playoffs in 2021, they never really looked their dominant selves and 2022 was just an extension of a poor run that saw them win just three matches in the league phase.
Heading into the 2023 campaign, the four-time champions (2015, 2017, 2018 and 2020) have retained the core of their squad and have added a few more proven champions to the mix, one of which is the explosive wicketkeeper/batter Chadwick Walton.
Apart from their captain Kieron Pollard, TKR have retained Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Jayden Seales, and Akeal Hosein.
One of the biggest trades before the CPL draft saw Dwayne Bravo returning home after a stint with the St Lucia Kings and Khary Pierre going the other way. Mark Deyal also came home in another big trade for the Caribbean “Knights”.
TKR went further in the draft, picking a few more players of match-winning pedigree.
For Walton, it will be a reunion of sorts and one which he and the franchise will be hoping results in more silverware.
When Walton linked up with Narine and Russell in the Bangladesh Premier League earlier this year, it resulted in a championship. He is hoping the equation remains the same for TKR.
“It’s a pleasure to have been selected as a member of the TKR franchise. I’ve heard a lot of rumours so now I will get to see if the rumours are true,” Walton said about joining the TKR family.
“The above-mentioned names (Pollard, Narine, Russell) go without saying. It’s always a pleasure playing alongside them as I have shared at least one tournament championship with all the names mentioned in some league around the world,” the 38-year-old right-hander stated.
He said TKR’s title credentials and potential are unmatched and the 2023 season will be no different.
Having already tasted success with his home franchise on two occasions, the former Jamaica Tallawahs player is keen on adding another championship to his cabinet. And while any outstanding performances could help Walton regain his spot on the regional team for next year’s World Cup, the Jamaican insisted that his focus will be on the present, which is delivering the title to the “Knights” of the Caribbean.
“I like to focus on the immediate job. The World Cup team will take care of itself when that time comes. The aim here is to win CPL,” said Walton.
“For the franchise with the most championships, expectations from the dressing room and the fans around the world will be of a high standard. The franchise has the ability to be crowned champions for the 2023 season,” he added.
With Pollard at the helm and “death” bowling expert Bravo back home, TKR boast two of the most popular players on the planet.
Meanwhile, even after more than a decade of analysis and scrutiny, Narine is still a mystery to many. And a Russell firing on all cylinders is always difficult to contain.
Add to that an in-form “Nicky P” and the rising star of left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, and TKR have all the elements needed to clinch an unprecedented fifth title.
Young pacer Jayden Seales is also in the team and could be close to full match fitness by the time the tournament bowls off in August.
But just to be safe, the Phil Simmons coached outfit have added some international talent to the squad, including Martin Guptill, Rilee Rossouw, Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana.
The 20-year-old Sri Lankan pacer Pathirana is a wicket-taker who has already cut his teeth in the Indian Premier League, while the 33-year-old South African Rossouw and 36-year-old New Zealander Guptill need no introduction, having played in every major T20 franchise competition around the world.
Guptill and Rossouw, a Kiwi and a Protea, may very well make the perfect right-hand, left-hand pair at the top, which was an area that would have let TKR down in the past season.
Just to put their stats in perspective, they have over 600 T20s and close to 17,000 runs between them.
Coupled with Russell, Pooran, Pollard, Walton, Mark Deyal and even Narine, Bravo, and Terrance Hinds, runs should not be TKR’s worry this season but will it be enough to get them that elusive fifth championship?
It just might. But TKR manager Colin Borde would always say: “Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties.”
So only time will tell if they will be on top of the hill when the dust settles after the final is played in Guyana on September 24. Coincidentally, that date is Republic Day in T&T and maybe a TKR gift to the nation is in order.
TKR SQUAD: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosein, Dwayne Bravo, Martin Guptill, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Jayden Seales, Mark Deyal, Chadwick Walton, Terrence Hinds, Kadeem Alleyne, Jaden Carmichael.