Walton links up for another title

As did all involved, T&T’s triathletes struggled under the sweltering heat at the Buccoo Integrated Facility, Auchenskeoch Buccoo Bay Road, as the Trinbago CYG 2023 continued.

Team TTO’s 14-year-old Liam d’Abadie (33:33) --in his first major international junior event—finished 15th of 25 in the men’s individual super sprint triathlon, yesterday. Before the men’s competition, his teammate Jenae-Marie Price (37:22) had placed 13th of 21 in the women’s edition in less severe but still-heated conditions in Buccoo.