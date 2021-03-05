Wanderers extend Hart’s contract

Halifax Wanderers have announced that coach Stephen Hart has agreed to a three-year contract extension.
“Stephen was the right person to lead our club on the pitch three years ago and he remains the right person to lead our club into the future,” stated club president and founder Derek Martin.
“Building a club from scratch is an arduous and exciting journey that requires a talented team committed to working together in the pursuit of something bigger than oneself. Our greatest asset as a club is our people and as the face of our club, Stephen personifies our ethos ideally.”
Hart, 60, is entering his third Canadian Premier League season with the Wanderers since becoming the club’s inaugural coach in 2018.
He was named the CPL Coach of the Year in 2020, after helping a reshaped HFX squad that struggled in 2019, make the CPL Finals at last summer’s Island Games in PEI. Hart also led Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s team as manager between 2013 to 2016.
“This club is a project I believe in,” Hart said about his re-signing. “Any successful sporting environment has a few things; solid backroom staff, really good administration, and ownership that have a vision. Derek has built a foundation here at the club that allows us to take our time, we all know there are going to be a lot of bumps in the road, but anything worth doing is going to have that.”
A native of Trinidad and Tobago, Hart first arrived in Halifax in 1981, going on to have a successful run with club team King of Donair as a player and coach, as well as serving as Technical Director of Soccer Nova Scotia.
He later joined the Canadian national team as a coach at Under-17, Under-20, and Under-23 levels before taking charge of the senior side on a full-time basis in 2009. He registered more than 20 international wins with ‘Les Rouges’ and guided Canada to the semi-finals of the 2007 CONCACAF Gold Cup when he was serving as the team’s interim coach.
The journey to building a championship for the city of Halifax and the Wanderers community continues for Hart, who is busy assembling the club’s 2021 roster, which currently features 18 signed players (13 are returnees from the 2020 CPL Finals squad).
“Sports has always been an avenue of escape and we’re fortunate to be involved in it,” Hart said. “We’re lucky that there are a lot of people that depend on the sport to give them that moment away—go somewhere with friends, have a meal and some drinks. Escape is important in society and I hope the Wanderers continue to provide that in Halifax for years to come.”
—Marty Thompson (canpl.ca)