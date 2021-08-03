Karsten Warholm of Norway obliterated his own world record in the Olympic 400-metre hurdles, finishing in 45.94 to crack the old mark by .76.
One of the most anticipated races more than lived up to the hype. Second-place finisher Rai Benjamin of the USA finished in 46.17, a mark that also beat the record Warholm set last month.
This time, it was good for only second. Warholm flashed that trademark look of amazement when he crossed the line first. Alison dos Santos of Brazil finished third and six of the eight runners broke either a world, continental or national record.
Meanwhile, USA’s Athing Mu won 800 metres gold in her first Olympics after leading almost from start to finish. She was never seriously challenged down the home straight as she strode away to win in 1 minute, 55.21 seconds. Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson won the silver medal in 1:55.88 and Raevyn Rogers came from nowhere to clinch the bronze on the finish line. The result confirms the 19-year-old Mu as the new star of the women’s 800.
And Germany’s Malaika Mihambo took the top spot in the women’s long jump with a seven-metre leap on her final attempt and edged US veteran Brittney Reese for the Olympic gold medal. Mihambo won the world championship title in 2019 and finished just off the podium in fourth place at the 2016 Olympics.
The 34-year-old Reese now has back-to-back Olympic silver at the Tokyo Games and from Rio after winning the title at London in 2012. The four-time world champion had the chance to win with the final jump of the competition but couldn’t improve on her best mark of 6.97 metres.
Ese Brume of Nigeria, who led after the first round and was in top spot again after the fourth, also finished on 6.97-metres and took bronze on a countback.
Also, Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland won the gold medal in women’s hammer throw at a third consecutive Olympics. The 35-year-old Wlodarczyk added the Tokyo title to her victories at Rio de Janeiro and London with a mark of 78.48 metres. Wang Zheng of China took the silver medal at 77.03 and Malwina Kopron ensured Poland had two people on the podium by winning the bronze medal at 75.49.
Armand Duplantis of Sweden won the Olympic gold in the pole vault. The 21-year-old Duplantis clinched victory with a height of 6.02 metres and then raised the bar to 6.19 metres in a bid to break his own world record.
Duplantis missed all three times when he tried to improve on the world record mark of 6.18 he set in Glasgow last year. Christopher Nilsen of the US took silver with a personal best of 5.97. Thiago Braz of Brazil won bronze at 5.87.
Biles bags balance
beam bronze
Chinese gymnasts Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing have swept the gold and silver in balance beam. American Simone Biles won bronze in the event, her first medal of the Tokyo Olympics. Guan took the gold with a score of 14.633, ahead of Tang (14.233).
Biles (14.000) earned her seventh career Olympic medal — tied with Shannon Miller for the most by an American in gymnastics — by drilling a slightly watered-down version of her usual routine in front of a crowd that included IOC President Thomas Bach.
German women claim
gold in team pursuit
Germany became the first women’s pursuit team to beat Britain in an Olympic final, breaking its own world record with a time of 4:04.259 in track cycling at the Izu Velodrome. The team of Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Lisa Klein and Mieke Kroege led the British by nearly two seconds by the midway point of the 4,000-metre race and never looked back. The British wound up finishing in 4:10.607.
Britain had won the gold medal the previous three Summer Olympics. The world champion Americans led the whole way in beating Canada for the bronze medal.
The Netherlands romped past Britain in Olympic-record time to win the men’s team sprint. The team of Jeffrey Hoogland, Roy van den Berg and Harrie Lavreysen stopped the clock in 41.369 seconds to beat the British, who had claimed the last three gold medals in the three-lap race.
The British team of Ryan Owens, Jack Carlin and Jason Kenny led by the slimmest margins after the first lap but was unable to keep up the pace. The Dutch pulled after the second lap and wound up easing up across the finish line. The British finished in a time of 44.589 seconds. France easily beat Australia in the match-up for the bronze medal.
Cuba men spring
surprise in canoe 1,000m
Cuba won a surprise gold medal in the men’s canoe double 1,000 metres, ahead of China and Germany. Germany had won the event at five of the last seven Olympic games and Sebastian Brendel had been in the German boat for gold medals in 2012 and 2016.
But the race developed into a battle between Cuba and China over the final 500 metres. Cuba’s Serguey Torres Madrigal and Fernando Dayan Jorge Enriquez edged across the line to win by 0.2 seconds.
The Cuban duo had won silver at the world championships in 2019, but Cuba hadn’t medalled in this event at the Olympics since 2000. Germany won bronze to earn a medal in the events for the seventh consecutive Olympics.
Chinese go 1-2 in
springboard diving
Xie Siyi and Wang Zongyuan have given China another 1-2 finish in Olympic diving, taking gold and silver in men’s three-metre springboard.
The Chinese divers held the top two spots after both the preliminaries and the semifinals, and it was more of the same in the finals. Xie broke down in tears when marks for his final dive were posted, a string of 9.0s and 9.5s that clinched the gold with 558.75 points. Wang came over to give his teammate a hug.
The biggest drama was for the silver, but Wang nailed his final dive to hold off Britain’s Jack Laugher with 534.90. Laugher was only 2.05 points behind Wang going to the final round but over-rotated his entry a bit, leaving him with the bronze at 518.00.
Long the world’s dominant diving nation, China has been near-perfect at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre with five gold medals in six events.