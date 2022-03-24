Warriors back in action

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic struck two years ago, international football returns to this country when Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s national footballers take on their Barbadian counterparts in the opening match of the Courts Caribbean Classic from 7 p.m. at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.
The “Soca Warriors” are coached by former national winger Angus Eve while his former teammate and captain Russell Latapy coaches Barbados. All matches will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be accessible to only fully-vaccinated adults, while children under-12 enter free whether vaccinated or not. The Tri-Nation series will next Tuesday, also see Eve’s men take on Guyana, coached by another T&T national, Jamaal Shabazz, while Barbados will meet Guyana on Sunday.
At yesterday’s launch, veteran goalkeeper and national captain Marvin Phillip, team administrator Richard Piper, and TTFA normalisation committee (NC) chairman Robert Hadad were present, while coaches Latapy and Shabazz made virtual contributions.
Tickets are priced at $150 (Covered section) and $100 (Uncovered) and will be available at The Fan Club (Trincity Mall), Fan Zone (MovieTowne Port of Spain & Chaguanas), Legends Sports Bar in Point Fortin, the TTFA head office at Ato Boldon Stadium, and on match days at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. A live stream will also be available via pay per view for fans at $5US per game via tiziq.com.
In the absence of the Caribbean Cup, which has not been played since 2014, Eve said the friendly international matches are crucial to his preparationS for the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League, in which T&T, Barbados and Guyana are among 16 teams contesting Group B.
“We no longer have the Caribbean Cup which used to provide young players with the opportunity to establish themselves in their national teams and give them a sense of exposure.”
Now we going straight to CONCACAF tournaments. It seems like, for me, I always get in trouble when I say these things, that the CFU (Caribbean Football Union) doesn’t exist anymore,” stated Eve, who drew a curious look from Hadad following his statement. Often outspoken, Eve also thanked Courts for being one of the few corporate entities assisting with the development of sport at this time.
“I will like to take the opportunity to thank Courts for stepping aboard at a time when corporate Trinidad don’t get on board with sport. I think this initiative is greatly needed,” Eve emphasised.
Likewise, Latapy and Shabazz both also saw the value of the Courts Caribbean Classic to their CONCACAF Nations League preparations. Representing principal sponsor Unicomer Trinidad Limited (Courts), public relations officer Shahad Ali, highlighted Courts’ long association with sports, including its past sponsorship of the T&T Pro League and Courts Caledonia AIA FC.
“The purpose of our business is to increase the standard of living for all our customers through our regional offering. However, we fundamentally believe that we must also support the communities in which we exist,” Ali stated.
“Without them (Courts) this tournament would not be possible,” stated Hadad, who also noted the assistance rendered by Unicomer Limited in bringing home footballers Jomal Williams, Jamal Jack and Jamoul Francois, all stranded in El Salvador in May, 2020, in the midst of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Latapy, one of the finest footballers T&T has ever produced, and also a former local head coach, says the Classic gives Barbados the opportunity to develop players and try things. “All Caribbean teams, we need games,” Latapy declared. “This is a perfect opportunity for Barbados to play against opponents who are ranked higher than we are on the FIFA rankings.
“I think it’s also worthy to mention that we have three Trinidadian coaches who are coaching other nations,” noted Latapy. “We have always said we have a lot of talent and I think these games are a good opportunity to showcase some of the talent we have available to us.”
Shabazz is a former T&T men’s and women’s national head-coach and also long-serving coach of Caledonia AIA. Shabazz’s “Golden Jaguars” will have six oversea-based professionals in addition to locally-based players. Shabbaz urged all coaches involved in the series to be brave in both their selections and in doing things on the field to make their teams grow.
“When Russell and Angus played, we were better able to compete against the Central American teams. That has fallen off in the last 10 to 15 years,” stated Shabazz, who said that Caribbean rivalries also have great value. “As much as we are friends, there exist a high level of competitiveness and rivalry among us,” said Shabazz.
He continued: “Football needs time. We play freely and pass this confidence onto our players, so we can get the best out of our Courts Classic. The only negative is that I think Trinidad might have a broken heart after this tournament. Trinidad has had the upper hand and they won the last game 3-0, but we look forward to meeting them.”
“Yuh know Jamaal like a little bit ah parlance. I ain’t giving him none today,” was Eve’s response. But being one who also loves picong himself, later, Eve could not contain himself. “It is well documented (that) all of my teams will have beaten Caledonia repeatedly when he (Shabazz) was coaching Caledonia at that point in time,” stated Eve with a mischievous smirk on his face.
“And then I have an Under-23 team that almost went to the 2012 Olympics when Jamaal was coaching Guyana at that time. I think that team also beat Guyana, so my record with Jamaal internationally is 1-0, me on top, and I expect that it will stay that way, although we have all that mutual respect for each other.”
COURTS CARIBBEAN CLASSIC SCHEDULE:
Today: T&T vs Barbados, 7 pm Hasely Crawford Stadium
Sunday: Barbados vs Guyana, 7 pm Hasely Crawford Stadium
Tuesday: T&T vs Guyana, 7 pm Hasely Crawford Stadium