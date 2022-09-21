Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s national team open their tour of Asia today.
T&T’s senior men play their opening match of the 2022 King’s Cup against Tajikistan from 6.30 a.m. TT time and will be followed by Thailand against Malaysia. The winners will play in the final and the losers face off in the third-place playoff, both matches scheduled for September 25.
Attending yesterday’s pe-match press conference were T&T head coach Angus Eve and defender Sheldon Bateau, who had both been in Thailand before. Eve was part of Bertille St Clair’s 2004 squad which lost 3-2 to Thailand and Bateau, a member of the 2018 team which went down 1-0.
T&T have never played Tajikistan who drew 2-2 with Thailand last year and also have close defeats to China (1-0), Uzbekistan (2-1) and Bahrain (1-0). Eve remembers his previous trip to Thailand.
“We’ve been here before. Both times we lost,” he recalled. “But it’s an honour and privilege for us to be here, to be invited to play in such a prestigious tournament.
“We are very confident coming into this tournament because we have been doing very well in our Nations League,“ Eve stated. “On the day we are trying to put in a good performance for the people and try to win the tournament.”
Bateau added: “We are definitely ready. We have been here before, we’ve have lost two times, so now we want to improve on the performance and the results.
Eve also confessed that the build-up to the tournament had not been ideal. Following almost two days of travelling, the majority of the Trinidad and Tobago team assembled at the Kantary Hills Hotel in Chiang Mai. Eve worked with just 16 players - USA-based Kevin Molino and Alvin Jones were only due to arrive a day before the match.
There was one adjustment, with Scotland-based midfielder Daniel Phillips being ruled out of the King’s Cup with a calf strain and will not be replaced by another player, leaving Eve with a 19-man squad.
Eve was able to conduct an 80-minute training session at the Nice Place Sporting Club training facility on Tuesday evening.
“We didn’t go heavy with them because for obvious reasons - the boys fly too long,” stated Eve, who will make the best of an imperfect situation.
“We already took the game and we came here. So, we have to put in the work,” stated Eve.
Having invited T&T to participate, Thailand are funding the trip to the Kings Cup. But Eve has had to work within a tight budget provided by the organisers and with the financially-challenged Trinidad and Tobago Football Association unable to assist, has had to make adjustments.
“From the beginning, the financial bug that we have, it hampered the amount of players we could have brought, the amount of staff,“ Eve explained. “I had to leave members of the staff home, which I don’t like to do and I wanted to have 24 players here, so I could rotate the squad and give everybody a chance to play.”
In addition, United States-based Neveal Hackshaw, Molino and Jones all had flight issues, having played with their American clubs on the weekend, prior to joining the rest of the party in Thailand.
“We lost Daniel Phillips when we were flying here. His club called. He picked up a calf injury in training,” Eve explained. ”Then (concerning) Kevin Molino and Alvin Jones, it had a mix-up with their flight, on the airline’s part, not our part - thinking they had to get visas for a particular leg of their journey, which they didn’t have to.”