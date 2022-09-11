‘Warriors’ off the mark

Colin Ingram

SAFE HANDS: Guyana Amazon Warriors' Colin Ingram takes a catch to dismiss Alzarri Joseph of the St Lucia Kings, during match 13 of the Hero Caribbean Premier League, at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet,

St Lucia, on Saturday night.

—Photo: RANDY BROOKS-CPL

GUYANA Amazon Warriors made it out of the blocks at the fourth time of asking with a comfortable six-wicket win over St Lucia Kings in the second match of a double-header in the Caribbean Premier League late Saturday.

Heinrich Klaasen, the right-handed South Africa international, struck an accomplished unbeaten 61 from 46 deliveries as Amazon Warriors reeled in their target of 162 with ten balls to spare at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Captain Shimron Hetmyer notched 32 from 21 balls and fellow left-hander Chandrapaul Hemraj, 23 off 15 deliveries, helping Amazon Warriors secure their first win of the near two-week old campaign.

Heinrich Klaasen hits out during his half-century on Saturday night.

Amazon Warriors had previously lost their opener, had their second game rained off without a ball bowled before going down in their third outing.

Sent in, Kings rattled up 161 for seven from their 20 overs, opener Johnson Charles striking his second half-century in three innings as he top-scored with an unbeaten 87 from 59 deliveries.

His opening partner, captain Faf du Plessis chipped in with 31 from 20 balls while Tim David got 23 from 17 balls but left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (2-14) and seamer Keemo Paul (2-27) kept the innings in check with key spells.

Kings’ loss was their fourth in five games, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the six-team tables on two points and already in danger of missing out on the playoffs.

Charles was the steadying hand for the innings, punching half-dozen fours and five sixes as he put on 93 for the first wicket with South African du Plessis, who counted four fours.

A cluster of wickets saw Kings lose three for ten off 12 balls but Charles added 26 for the fourth with captain Roston Chase (6) and a further 32 for the fifth wicket with David, before the innings stuttered again late on.

In reply, Hemraj struck five fours as he posted 37 for the first wicket with Shai Hope (11) but three wickets fell in quick succession for just nine runs to rock the innings.

However, Klaasen arrived to play a controlled innings which included two fours and three sixes but more importantly, anchored a 66-run, fourth wicket partnership with Hetmyer and a 50-run, unbroken fifth wicket stand with Keemo Paul who made 21 not out off ten balls.

Both Hetmyer and Paul struck a four and two sixes in cameos which took the pressure off Klaasen and ensured there was no comeback for the Kings.

Summarised scores:

KINGS 161 for seven off 20 overs (Johnson Charles 87 not out, Faf du Plessis 31, Tim David 23; Tabraiz Shamsi 2-14) vs AMAZON WARRIORS 162 for four off 18.2 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 61 not out, Shimron Hetmyer 32, Chandrapaul Hemraj 23; Jeavor Royal 2-17) --Result; Amazon Warriors won by 6 wickets.

