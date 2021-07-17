WARRIORS SEEK POSITIVE END

CAPTAIN Kevin Molino believes that the most important thing is to get a positive result from tonight’s final preliminary round 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup match against Guatemala to deliver some joy to fans of Trinidad and Tobago’s senior team.
Head coach Angus Eve has the same ambition, but for him the equation is far more complicated.
“We are in a development stage, but it’s a competitive tournament,” said Eve. “Do we give players match experience at this level, or do we go and try to win a game to finish on a good note? It’s a double-edged sword.”
From a player’s point of view, Columbus Crew midfielder Molino feels the Soca Warriors owe the people of T&T a good showing following the disappointment of the 2-0 defeat to El Salvador four days ago, which rendered their quarter-final ambitions slim at best.
T&T now sit third in Group A with one point, but will need the stars to align in their favour to advance to the knockout stage, with El Salvador needing to beat Mexico comfortably and T&T having to run amok against Guatemala.
Despite the El Salvador loss, there is still strong belief in the Soca Warriors ranks that they can perform well in the group stage finale versus Guatemala, taking place from 10 p.m. (T&T time), at the Toyota stadium, Frisco, Texas.
The Soca Warriors certainly had their fair share of chances to score against El Salvador, but were left frustrated by not being able to finish those opportunities. For Molino it is a time of reflection.
“We can take a lot of positives from the game,” he said.
However, he added that “we have to be honest to ourselves. We could have done much better. We lost the game, but we still have an opportunity to go again”.
He added: “We hold our heads high and we continue working. Together (just) three weeks, it’s new, it’s fresh. We are going to have disappointments, but (the) most important thing is how we react when we get disappointed.”
The midfielder admitted that having to play a qualifying round prior to the preliminary round may have had some effect on the Soca Warriors, some of whom simply looked tired against El Salvador.
“It’s difficult to play four games in 12 days, but no excuse,” Molino said. “We should be better. Myself, I made a lot of mistakes and I own up to it as the captain, and I think the same for the guys. We deserve to give the fans more.”
“There are a lot of things we still need to work on. I think we did great overall and, at the end of the day, you have to give credit to El Salvador. They scored at the right moment. We had a couple chances that we could have taken, but that is part and parcel of the game,” he said further.
Meanwhile, coach Eve emphasised the need for the Soca Warriors to continue the rebuilding process.
“Our first goal was to get to the Gold Cup group stage and then see where we can go after that,” the former national captain said. “I think we have represented well.”
Eve said while the work continues, there is a never-ending battle to get rid of the laid-back mentality and instil more professionalism among his players.
“We tend to switch off or we tend to cheat. So you’re supposed to be marking the guy tight, but you drop off a lil’ bit and you say you have him, then you react to it. You need to be there.”
For Eve, the teaching will have to go on.