WARRIORS STRIKE EARLY

Trinidad and Tobago’s Soca Warriors got the job done yesterday.
The senior men’s national football team started their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over tournament debutants St Kitts and Nevis at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, yesterday.
Alvin Jones’ slick first-half strike in the 43rd minute and a brilliantly taken goal by substitute Ajani Fortune in the 65th set the Soca Warriors on course for the win while an own-goal from Jameel Ible in the 73rd put the result beyond doubt.
The game started 30 minutes after the scheduled 3.30 p.m. kick-off after inclement weather left the pitch waterlogged.
While the stadium staff got most of the water off the field, the surface was still visibly soaked, however that didn’t stop T&T from settling down to business.
They broke the deadlock just before half-time, with Jones collecting a high pass from Neveal Hackshaw on his chest and dropping the ball onto his right boot before slotting it past St Kitts goalkeeper Julani Archibald.
Before that, T&T enjoyed the better of the early possession and threatened to take the lead on a number of occasions, including via a free kick from just outside the penalty box after Kevin Molino was brought down, resulting in a yellow card for Raheem Somersall.
However, Levi Garcia’s left-foot shot was well wide of the target.
St Kitts’ best chance in the first half came from Omari Sterling-James, whose near post shot was pushed aside by the keeper Nicklas Frenderup.
In the 15th minute, T&T failed to deal with a corner but got some relief when Frenderup was fouled by the St Kitts attackers.
T&T had a couple more chances early in the second half but Kaile Auvray’s right-footer from outside the box was blocked, while Garcia’s long-distance attempt sailed wide of the mark.
Kareem Moses was also denied by the St Kitts custodian.
At the other end, St Kitts’ Yohannes Mitchum had his shot blocked before T&T made a couple of changes, including bringing on Fortune for Ryan Telfer in 59th minute.
Six minutes later Fortune doubled T&T’s lead after collecting a pass from Hackshaw, nimbly dribbling past one defender and with his sight on goal now clear, courling his low right-footed shot from just outside the penalty box past a diving Archibald. It was a splendid way to score your first international goal.
The way back for St Kitts was all but gone now. And their fate was sealed when Garcia tried to pull the ball back across the penalty area from the right wing only for Ible to direct it into the back of the net.
T&T had a few more chances to add another goal, with Fortune’s effort from just outside the penalty box being saved by Archibald in injury time but the 3-0 win was enough to see Angus Eve’s men rise to the top of the Group A standings after the other game in the group between the USA and Jamaica ended in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.
The Soca Warriors will be in action again on Wednesday against Jamaica and will close off their Group A campaign against the USA on Sunday.