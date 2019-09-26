Venezuela will play Trinidad and Tobago in a friendly international next month as part of their preparations for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
This was announced in a release from the South American country’s football federation on Monday and confirmed briefly yesterday by Trinidad and Tobago Football Association general secretary Kamara David, who added that logistics were still being finalised. The national men’s team was due to meet Venezuela just prior to its participation in the Concacaf Gold Cup in June but the friendly international was cancelled due to political unrest in the country at that time.