WARRIORS WALLOPED

The United States cashed in at the Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, last night, leaving Trinidad and Tobago in debt by six goals and out of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
The crushing 6-0 defeat clearly defined the difference in class between the two teams and left the Americans and second-placed Jamaica to move on to the quarter-finals from Group A. Jamaica also swamped St Kitts and Nevis, beating them 5-0.
For T&T, Levi Garcia’s penetrating effort up front and one striking effort by substitute Shannon Gomez were the precious few highlights for the Soca Warriors.
Coach Angus Eve made six changes to the side that was well beaten by Jamaica, with skipper Kevin Molino returning to the starting line-up and Marvin Phillip replacing Nicklas Frenderup in goal. Luke Singh also got starting duties in a back four that saw three changes.
However, T&T still conceded early. In the 14th minute, they failed to close down a USA counter-attack and from Dejuan Jones’ low pass into the six-yard box, Jesus Ferreira beat Phillip for his fourth goal of the tournament.
The goal came following T&T’s best spell of the early exchanges. In the tenth minute, the unmarked Joevin Jones, one of the six changes, could not keep down his volley from a central position just outside the six-yard box after Garcia on the right wing had dispossessed a defender and crossed with precision for Jones.
It was an untimely setback for the Soca Warriors but not unexpected, given the amount of possession the Americans were enjoying around T&T’s 18-yard box.
The Jones chance gave hope that the Warriors could get more opportunities, however. And in the 27th minute, Garcia provided another with a dribbling run from just over the half-way line into the six-yard box but his tame shot gave goalkeeper Matthew Turner little trouble.
But that little spark of optimism for Eve and his men was snuffed out quickly. In the 38th minute, Phillip, unsure with his handling from the start, failed to hold Ferreira’s tame first attempt on goal, and the USA forward was able to put away the loose ball.
The chance for Ferreira had come from Alejandro Zendejas’ cross from the left flank, an area where the Americans were enjoying great freedom.
As against Jamaica, T&T’s attempted first half holding job was now in tatters, a mere illusion. And the raggedness was punished further in added-on time after Alvin Jones fouled Djordje Mihailovic and Ferreira sent Phillip the wrong way to complete his second hat-trick in as many matches.
The Warriors’ lingering hopes of qualification at the start of the match were now gone, with one half of football still to be played.
At the start of the second period, Eve made two changes in midfield to try to spice things up, with Real Gill and Andre Rampersad replacing Molino and Joevin Jones, while Gomez replaced Singh at the back. But the pattern of the game did not change.
The Warriors were largely confined to “base,” forced to repeatedly defend their penalty area. They did have a sniper shot that almost found the target thanks to sub Gomez’s fiery left-footer that rattled Turner’s left upright in the 62nd minute.
But that moment of promise was quickly replaced by one of despair when a careless pass behind the back of Gomez by substitute Kadeem Corbin, allowed USA sub Cade Cowell to step in, evade Phillip, leave him on the ground and make it 4-0.
It was now a case of the Americans trying to rack up a big enough score to ensure they stayed ahead of Jamaica on goal difference and top the group. Gianluca Busio made it 5-0 in the 79th minute and there were other dangerous USA attempts as they tried to add to T&T’s pain. Substitute Brandon Vasquez did just that in the last of five added-on minutes to complete the rout.
T&T: Starting line-up:
Marvin Phillip (GK), Sheldon Bateau, Leland Archer, Alvin Jones, Luke Singh, Triston Hodge, Joevin Jones, Kevon Molino (Captain), Levi Garcia, Neveal Hackshaw, Malcolm Shaw.