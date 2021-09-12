Warriors win, Tallawahs crash out of CPL

Romario Shepherd

SUPER ROMARIO: Romario Shepherd of Guyana Amazon Warriors hits a maximum during his top-score of 72 not out in the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League match against the Jamaica Tallawahs at Warner Park Sporting Complex in Basseterre, St Kitts, yesterday.

@Caption:—Photo: CPL T20/Getty Images

The Guyana Amazon Warriors confirmed their place in the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) semi-finals with a second consecutive win over the Jamaica Tallawahs, yesterday.

Just like the previous encounter between the two sides, the Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to bat first, and although they found themselves in a perilous position at 75 for seven, a blistering 72 not out from Romario Shepherd ensured they set a target the Tallawahs never looked likely to chase.

In reply, the Tallawahs once again succumbed to a heavy defeat as their innings never got going amidst the regular fall of wickets. Only late hitting from Chris Green prevented them falling to a heavy defeat.

The Amazon Warriors got their innings off to a slow start as Imad Wasim and Green made early inroads to leave them teetering on 36 for three.

It was to go from bad to worse when the set Chandrapaul Hemraj holed out in the deep, before Shamarh Brooks took a fantastic running catch to remove the dangerous captain Nicholas Pooran for nine.

Wasim then struck twice in his final over to leave the Amazon Warriors at risk of not making 100.

However, Shepherd’s power-hitting counter-attack took the Amazon Warriors to a very healthy 142 for seven to pile all the pressure back on the Tallawahs.

In a match reduced to 18 overs because of rain, the Tallawahs’ reply got off to a poor start when they lost the clean-hitting Kennar Lewis and Kirk McKenzie to a double wicket maiden over from leg-spinner Imran Tahir.

With the run rate rising, Chadwick Walton offered brief respite with some boundary hitting before Hemraj got him to hole out to in the deep.

Wickets continued to fall as Smith and Shepherd got in on the act and at 42 for six, the Tallawahs were left to rely on Carlos Brathwaite and Andre Russell to pull off an unlikely victory.

Some late heroics from Green gave them some hope but they ultimately fell to defeat and exited the tournament.

Summarised scores:

Amazon Warriors 142-7, 18 overs (Romario Shepherd 72 not out; Imad Wasim 3/15, Chris Green 2/19)

vs Tallawahs 128, 17.1 overs (Chris Green 31; Chris Green 3/20, Romario Shepherd 3/31)

—Amazon Warriors won by 14 runs

Man-of-the-Match: Romario Shepherd

