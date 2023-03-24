WARRIORS’ WRATH

Sport filler #2

BY half-time, Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football head-coach Angus Eve must have already been thinking of Monday’s showdown with Nicaragua in Tobago. Against Bahamas yesterday, it was essentially over after 45 minutes.

Mind you, they played well, but the Bahamians provided just token competition when going down 3-0 to the Soca Warriors in a Group C CONCACAF Nations League B match, at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium, in Nassau, Bahamas.

At the interval, Kareem Moses, Joevin Jones and Ryan Telfer had given T&T a comfortable 3-0 cushion, before twice hitting the woodwork in the second half and also having a second Moses goal incorrectly called offside. Near the end, Jones missed two sitters, including one with only the keeper to beat and also failing to touch in a cross provided by younger brother Alvin Jones.

Trinidad and Tobago got the early lead Eve would have hoped for but probably from an unlikely source, when defender Moses spectacularly found the net in just the fifth minute; his powerful shot from outside the penalty area flying through a host of Bahamas defenders and quickly past goalkeeper Ian Lowe.

To their credit, Bahamas did not try to bunker down as in past encounters, but rather tried a high press. And they were almost level five minutes later, when Christopher Rahming directed a diving header wide, having reached first to Quinton Carey’s teasing cross at the six-yard box.

Telfer’s pacey run into the penalty area then set up an easy finish for veteran midfielder Joevin Jones to make it 2-0 in the 26th minute. And making a return to the national team after injury, Telfer spun and caressed a low shot into the net for 3-0 in the 34th minute.

It was difficult to comprehend why young winger Kaile Auvray stopped at one point to collect a lost shin pad, since none of his Bahamas markers could touch him. Also solid was another debutant Andre Rampersad at defensive midfield. But surely defenders in Malta, where T&T striker Rondell Winchester plays, must be softer than those in the Bahamas, given how many times the Tobagonian fell down or ran offside.

When Joevin Jones finally let the teenaged Auvray take one of the free-kicks, which crashed off the crossbar, Moses headed in the rebound in the 69th minute, but was then called offside. Moses ran in to meet the ball from a clearly onside position, and still had two Bahamian players, including goalkeeper Lowe still in front of him when he headed the ball in.

T&T’s greatest danger was perhaps goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup feeling left out, and causing a couple of anxious moments with his ball work. The lack of opposing danger might have also led to some complacency, and the Soca Warriors not seeming to drive home the advantage in the second half. Surely, such will not be the case against Nicaragua in Monday’s winner-takes-all Group C decider in Tobago.

T&T Team: Nicklas Frenderup(GK ), 2.Aubrey David, 3. Joevin Jones, 5. Andre Rampersad, 7. Ryan Telfer, 8.Daniel Phillips, 12. Kareem Moses, 15.Kaile Auvray, 16. Alvin Jones, 18. Triston Hodge, 19. Rundell Winchester; Substitutes: 1. Marvin Phillip. 22. Denzil Smith, 4. Leland Archer, 6.Noah Powder, 9. Michel Poon-Angeron, 10.Marcus Joseph, 11.John Paul Rochford, 13.Reon Moore, 14.Shannon Gomez, 17.Justin Garcia, 20. Molik Khan, 23.Jomal Williams.

STAFF: Head coach: Angus Eve, Assistant coach: Derek King, Assistant coach: Reynold Camington, Goalkeeper coach: Clayton ince, Physiotherapist Roger Ryan, Doctor: Akash Dhanal, Physical trainer: Adarayl John.

