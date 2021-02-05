WASA complete ‘Champions’ hat-trick

WASA Club bounced back from the shock defeat of their top player to complete a hat-trick and Solo Crusaders also prevailed for the third time when the Table Tennis Champions League continued Thursday night.
After drawing first blood and then being up 2-1 in the second and third matches, hosts Southerners could have defeated WASA 3-0, but ended up going under 3-1 at Sipiaria Community Centre.
Curtis Humphreys completed the triumphant fightback by beating Terry Corbin 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 11-7, after the two-time national champion had failed to close out a 2-0 lead and been stunned 10-12, 9-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9 by former top-ten player Anson Lowie in the first match.
Younger brother Alaric Humphreys and Kyle Borneo then both lost the first and third games before clawing their way back to prevail 6-11, 13-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-2 and 7-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-7, 11-5 over former top-ten player Terry Corbin and Wayne Oudit, respectively.
Thursday night’s other fixture followed a similar pattern as D’Abadie Youths could have ended up upsetting Crusaders 3-0, but eventually lost 3-1. After the first three matches were decided in the deciding fifth game, Anthony “Sandfly” Brown trounced top-ten player Anson Wellington 11-3, 11-7, 11-7 at Himalaya Club, Barataria.
The former national champ, in his first competition in about two years, his not lost yet in the tournament, but he came close in the opening match when he was forced to battle from 2-0 down to edge Sherdon Pierre 11-13, 10-12, 11-7, 11-9, 11-8.
N’Kosi Rouse then also battled back from 2-0 to edge Wellington 5-11, 8-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-5, but Crusaders were unable to complete the sweep when Everton Sorzano nosed out Andrew Alexander 7-11, 11-4, 10-12, 11-9, 12-10 in the closest match of the fixture.
Brown, who has won both matches in three fixtures and seven in total in the competition, and former Tobago Open champ Alaric were the Most Valuable Players in Thursday’s fixtures.
Crusaders’ only defeat was inflicted last week Thursday by the only unbeaten team WASA, D’Abadie Youths have now lost all four and is the only outfit yet to taste victory in the inaugural competition.
Action will continue at 6 p.m. today with Survivors, led by Isa Mohammed, hosting QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites at their venue Endeavour Extension Road, Chaguanas.
Survivors have won one of their three fixtures, while title favourites Parkites, comprising the likes Derron Douglas, the country’s fourth-ranked player, and top-ten teammates Aaron Edwards and Joshua Maxwell, are one from two. Parkites will return to action at 1.30 p.m. tomorrow when they hosts Southerners, winners of one from four, at their Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval. Renegades, the other team in the tournament, have won two from three.