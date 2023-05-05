WASA drown PowerGen in ‘Magic Mist’ knockout

Keshorn Walcott opened his 2023 campaign with a solid performance at the Diamond League Meeting in Doha, Qatar, yesterday.

Walcott landed the spear 81.27 metres for sixth spot in a strong men’s javelin field.

India’s reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra struck gold with a big 88.67m throw. The 2021 Olympic silver medallist, Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic was second yesterday at 88.63.