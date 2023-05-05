WASA drown PowerGen in ‘Magic Mist’ knockout

WASA Club made an impressive start to the knockout stage of the Magic Mist Group Spin Cup Table Tennis Series on Thursday night, at the PowerGen Sports Club, Penal.
The visitors scored a convincing 3-0 triumph over PowerGen 1 in the first leg of their quarter-final series.
This stage of the competition is taking place on a home-and-away basis, and WASA will be at home in their Sport and Cultural Club in St Joseph on Thursday night.
It will be extremely difficult for PowerGen to reach the semi-finals as they will need to sweep their opponents without dropping a single game after winning only one of the ten contested at home.
National Under-19 player Ameer Mohammed won that game in his 11-9, 7-11, 11-6, 11-7 defeat at the hands of Joel Henry in the opening match.
WASA then stretched their lead when Riad Abasali took down Josiah Joseph 12-10, 11-9, 11-4, and then Christoff Roberts completed the sweep, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6, over Richard Copeland.
Carenage Blasters 1 brushed aside Oxford Club 3-0 at home when the quarters served off the night before, and their series will conclude on Tuesday night in San Fernando.
Blasters 2 and PowerGen 2 will meet on Monday night in Carenage and the following night in Penal.
And Smalta Crusaders will meet QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites on Tuesday night at Himalaya Club, Barataria, and at Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, on Thursday in the final quarter-final.