WASA drown PowerGen in ‘Magic Mist’ knockout

WASA Club made an impressive start to the knockout stage of the Magic Mist Group Spin Cup Table Tennis Series on Thursday night, at the PowerGen Sports Club, Penal.

The visitors scored a convin­cing 3-0 triumph over PowerGen 1 in the first leg of their quarter-final series.

This stage of the competition is taking place on a home-and-away basis, and WASA will be at home in their Sport and Cultural Club in St Joseph on Thursday night.

It will be extremely difficult for PowerGen to reach the semi-­finals as they will need to sweep their opponents without dropping a single game after winning only one of the ten contested at home.

National Under-19 player Ameer Mohammed won that game in his 11-9, 7-11, 11-6, 11-7 defeat at the hands of Joel Henry in the opening match.

WASA then stretched their lead when Riad Abasali took down Josiah Joseph 12-10, 11-9, 11-4, and then Christoff Roberts completed the sweep, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6, over Richard Copeland.

Carenage Blasters 1 brushed aside Oxford Club 3-0 at home when the quarters served off the night before, and their series will conclude on Tuesday night in San Fernando.

Blasters 2 and PowerGen 2 will meet on Monday night in Carenage and the following night in Penal.

And Smalta Crusaders will meet QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites on Tuesday night at Himalaya Club, Barataria, and at Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, on Thursday in the final quarter-final.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Walcott sixth in Doha

Walcott sixth in Doha

Keshorn Walcott opened his 2023 campaign with a solid performance at the Diamond League Meeting in Doha, Qatar, yesterday.

Walcott landed the spear 81.27 metres for sixth spot in a strong men’s javelin field.

India’s reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra struck gold with a big 88.67m throw. The 2021 Olympic silver medallist, Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic was second yesterday at 88.63.

Top-heavy men’s draw in East Classified tennis

FOR the second time in successive local tennis competitions, there is a top-heavy men’s singles draw.

Three of the four main contenders ended up in the top half of the draw in the Tranquillity Open Tournament in March, and the same thing has occurred in the East Clubs Classified, which served off yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Team Weekes win Tri Series finale

Team Weekes win Tri Series finale

Guyana Harpy Eagles off-spinner Kevin Sinclair enhanced his reputation with a destructive spell, but batters once again failed to make a lasting impression when Team Weekes claimed an eight-wicket win against Team Headley in the third and final match of the Headley-Weekes Tri-Series yesterday in Antigua.

Rangers at Mahaica tomorrow

TERMINIX LA Horquetta Rangers will be in Point Fortin tomorrow in one of the featured matches in this weekend’s Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League round of matches.

WASA drown PowerGen in ‘Magic Mist’ knockout

WASA Club made an impressive start to the knockout stage of the Magic Mist Group Spin Cup Table Tennis Series on Thursday night, at the PowerGen Sports Club, Penal.

The visitors scored a convin­cing 3-0 triumph over PowerGen 1 in the first leg of their quarter-final series.