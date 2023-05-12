WASA escape in ‘Magic Mist’

DESPITE being swept in the first leg of their home-and-away series against WASA Club, PowerGen 1 came very close to earning a place in the semi-finals of the Magic Mist Group Spin Cup Table Tennis Series Thursday night.
After winning only one of ten games in their 3-0 defeat at home a week ago, the Penal-based outfit was given no chance of reaching Wednesday night’s last four.
But PowerGen won the first eight games at WASA headquarters, St Joseph, to take over the drivers’ seat.
However after winning the first two games 11-8, 11-8, Josiah Joseph, who claimed the Under-15 titles in the Classified Championship and Silverbowl Junior Championships in the last couple weeks, lost the next three 11-6, 12-10, 11-4 as Riad Abasali became the hero for the hosts who only needed to win one match to advance.
Ameer Mohammed, who lost in four games to Joel Henry in the first stage, then completed the 3-1 victory for PowerGen with an 11-5, 11-9, 12-14, 12-10 triumph.
The Silverbowl Under-19 runner-up had earlier whipped Christoff Roberts 11-5, 11-7, 14-12 to stretch their lead to 2-0, after their top player Anson Lowkie, who missed the first leg, trounced Henry 11-7, 11-5, 11-4.
After the Parkites were forced to go down to the wire to edge Smalta Crusaders 3-2 in the first leg of their quarter-final encounter on Monday night, they coasted home 3-0 on Thursday in their Indoor Racquet Centre at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
Classified A1 quarter-finalist Abraham France got the ball rolling by taking down N’kosi Rouse 11-3, 12-10, 12-10, after prevailing in five games when they met three nights before.
Javier King, the Classified semi-finalist, then trounced Andrew Alexander 11-4, 11-7, 11-7, and then Classified women’s runner-up Imani Edwards-Taylor completed the sweep with an 11-7, 5-11, 11-6, 11-5 triumph over Kwame Laurence.
The Parkites will oppose Carenage Blasters 1 and WASA will come up against Blasters 2 in the semis.
Blasters 1 overwhelmed Oxford Club 3-0 in both legs of their quarter-final series, while their second team was edged 3-2 by PowerGen 2 in the second leg, but they had won the first 3-0.
The final will take place on Thursday night.