WASA looking to halt slide

WASA CLUB will attempt to get back on track when the second round of the Table Tennis Champions League serves off at seven o’clock tonight at Calvary Community Centre, Arima.

The former national club champions were the only bunch of players to win their first three fixtures in the first round, but they then went backwards in a hurry and were comfortably beaten in their other three.

WASA have a tough assignment tonight against Crusaders, but they were one of only two teams to defeat the Solo Beverages-sponsored outfit in the first round.

Crusaders will be gunning for revenge and they will be strong favourites after Anthony “Sandfly” Brown won all nine matches to be the top player of the first round.

The former national champion is expected to be joined again by improving teenager N’kosi Rouse and former top-ten player Andrew Alexander.

The WASA captain struggled in the first round, but Curtis Humphreys, a two-time national champ, needs to find form quickly for his team to be a title contender.

The fifth-ranked player in the country should be joined again by his brother Alaric, a former Tobago Open champ, and Kyle Borneo, both representing WASA for the first time.

Despite stumbling in the second half of the round, WASA ended it in fourth place and are on track to qualify for the Big Four playoff when the second and final round-robin phase concludes on March 14.

After losing their opening fixture to Crusaders, QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites, led by fifth-ranked 17-year-old Derron Douglas, won their other five to take the first round with 16 points.

Hillview Renegades, including Yuvraaj Dookram, the top-ranked player of 2016 and ’17, and Crusaders follow in the standings with four wins apiece.

Just like the first round, there will be three weeks of action in the second, and the four top teams are scheduled to play twice this week.

