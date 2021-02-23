WASA take down Crusaders again

CURTIS HUMPHREYS returned to his best as WASA Club got back on track when the second round of the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League served off Monday night at Calvary Community Centre, Arima.
After being the only of the seven teams to win their first three fixtures in the competition, the former national club champions were then upset by a team losing their first four (D’Abadie Youths) and went on to convincingly lose their final two fixtures of the round 3-0.
But after struggling throughout the round, their captain looked more like the Curtis Humphreys of old as he won both matches in their 3-1 triumph over the joint second-placed Solo Crusaders after a 3-2 victory in their first-round clash four weeks ago.
The fixture ended with the country’s fifth-ranked player holding on to edge Anthony “Sandfly” Brown 11-8, 11-7, 7-11, 5-11, 11-8.
It was the first defeat that the 46-year-old had suffered in the tournament and it came two matches after he had whipped Humphreys’ brother Alaric 11-5, 11-5, 8-11, 11-8 for this tenth victory to make it 1-1. And then Kyle Borneo put WASA in front again by nosing out Andrew Alexander 13-11, 7-11, 12-10, 6-11, 11-9.
Curtis, who was beaten by fellow former national champs Brown and Yuvraaj Dookram as well as Derron Douglas and upset by the likes of Everton Sorzano, Anson Lowkie and Riad Abasali in the first round, had drawn first blood by cruising past N’Kosi Rouse 11-6, 11-8, 11-8.
WASA joined Crusaders in second place on 15 points, one more than Hillview Renegades and one less than QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites, who both have a fixture in hand.
Crusaders will return to action tomorrow night against Survivors, who are set to entertain D’Abadie Youths in a bottom-of-the-table clash from seven o’clock tonight at their base in Endeavour Extension Road, Endeavour.
Both teams ended the first round with only one win from their six fixtures and eight points each. Just like the first round, there will be three weeks of round-robin action in the second, and the four top teams will then contest the Big Four playoff.