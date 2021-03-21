Watford’s Phillips eager for T&T debut

Watford midfielder Daniel Phillips has joined the camp, and trained with Trinidad and Tobago’s national team for the first time on Friday, at the Pan American Stadium in the Dominican Republic. Also joining was another England-born midfielder, Andre Boucaud, the 36-year-old veteran Soca Warrior.
Phillips, 20, has been seeking to represent the country for the past two years, and said he was keen to finally get the opportunity to wear the T&T shirt. He is hoping to make a key contribution to the team’s efforts. His father and grandparents were all born in T&T, while his mother also grew up here.
“It’s been a long time coming and I’m just really happy to finally be here. Everyone’s welcomed me very well and I’m just happy to get to work. My dad was born and raised in Trinidad as well as my grandparents, and I’ve visited the country already. My ambition is to go to the highest stage possible so playing for Trinidad and Tobago in the World Cup qualifiers is a big deal,” Phillips told TTFA Media on Saturday
“I want to play in the hardest, most important games straight away. I’m hoping to just bring a level of quality and just push everyone else and they will push me as well. Based on the first session on Friday, I was really impressed. Everyone gets on really well. It was really a high intensity from the start to the finish, and I thought that was really impressive,” the 20-year-old added.
Meanwhile, a training match tentatively scheduled for Saturday morning between T&T and local Dominican Republic club Atletico Pantoja was cancelled due to a breach in the standard Covid-19 Protocols. Head coach Terry Fenwick and his staff conducted a training session with the team in the afternoon period.
The match, which was arranged to be played at the club’s home base, was abandoned on the advice of T&T team doctor Akash Dhanai after a thorough assessment of the Covid-19 tests undergone by the Pantoja players was determined to fall short of the TTFA’s and FIFA’s medical standards.
In this regard, the decision was taken to cancel the match to ensure that the safety of T&T players and staff would not have been compromised ahead of Thursday’s Concacaf World Cup qualifier against Guyana. All members of the T&T team have been following strict Covid-19 regulations in keeping with FIFA and Concacaf’s International Match Protocols since the commencement of a bio-secure bubble at the Home of Football in Couva on March 16.