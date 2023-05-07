We deserve this

Clarke Road United started the season with a plan. They never stopped training and they built a title-winning team and head coach Dinesh Mahabir said the results of their labour was extremely “gratifying”.
Also many would have been shocked by it, Mahabir wasn’t surprised that they were able to conquer Queen’s Park Cricket Club to lift the Premiership 1 Sunday League title with 119-run victory at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Saturday.
“A complete team effort and astute leadership from Yannick Ottley and Vikash Mohan,” he said after the win. Mohan led the way with an unbeaten 165 and two wickets for 34 runs while Ottley scored 91 and grabbed one for 28 and was spot on in the field with his bowling changes and field placings.
Clarke Road won the toss and posted 345 for four before dismissing QPCC for 226.
Mahabir said the victory means “everything” for the South side. “We are a team full of talent and we came out to prove that we are the best in the country and deserving of opportunities on the big stage,” he continued. “Since the end of the 2022 season, we never stopped practicing and training together and that prepared the players for this season.”
“The leadership and character of Yannick Ottley is one of the main factors that kept the team together along with the experience of Mukesh Persad, especially when the season started. “The players deserve full credit for putting in the hard work and the personal sacrifices that they made to do so. The only credit I can take is an unwavering will and determination to propel the team into a modern era of cricket and professionalism,” Mahabir added.
He said the victory in Sunday League has proven that Clarke Road is an “incredibly powerful white ball team and that we are a real force to be reckoned with. Opponents will now wake up to this reality.”
Clarke Road will now enter the Premiership T20 competition not as underdogs but as real title contenders and Mahabir said they will be looking to strengthen their ranks as they go for their first title in the shortest format of the game.
Mahabir also expressed his gratitude to the club’s new sponsors Powerade, National Petroleum and Sagicor for coming on board after the departure of their long-time sponsors First Citizens. He said additional resources were provided by Center Plus Pharmacy and that: “We are incredibly grateful for our current sponsors who have fuelled this season and our success and we always looking for additional resources in difficult economic times.”