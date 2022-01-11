We’re all set

With the ICC Under-19 World Cup set to bowl off in a matter of days, Covid-19 continues to be a major concern.
However, the organisers are confident that the established Covid protocols will ensure that the tournament is a success. Speaking at a virtual media conference yesterday, local organising committee chairman Douglas Camacho said a robust plan is in place while tournament director Fawwaz Baksh said there are strict protocols in place for the unvaccinated players coming into T&T.
Baksh confirmed that everyone over the age of 18 entering T&T for the tournament will be vaccinated. But he said: “We have protocols in place that capture people who are vaccinated and people who are unvaccinated as well.”
“In some countries, the laws prohibit persons under 18 to be vaccinated but those were discussed with the government of T&T well in advance of this tournament and we have agreed protocols that will ensure they are quarantined at least 14 days before arriving in T&T and they have done that in St Kitts/Nevis and in Guyana,” Baksh explained.
“They are in a bubble so no one from outside can interact with them. So, we maintained a safe environment in T&T and maintained that bubble as well along with some other rigid protocols,” he added.
Meanwhile, Camacho said T&T has the experience of hosting tournaments in the Covid environment. “We do have a robust plan. At the primary level we are trying to avoid any occurrences,” revealed Camacho.
“In the unlikely event we do have a case, we were able to pick them up and treat with it in a manner to prevent further contamination. We are going to have the bubble approach.
Arrangements are in place from the time teams arrive to the time they leave and we do have emergency plans in case anything were to happen,” Camacho explained.
Chris Tetley, ICC head of events, confirmed that a few cases were picked up when the team began arriving in the region but protocols were in place and that it will not derail the hosting of what he described as “an exceptionally important event in our calendar.”
“We have picked up a couple of cases but the understanding of the requirements of the bio-security plan is there among the participants and so what we ask of them in terms of their behaviour and the acceptance of certain limitations is understood now and helps us to implement the protocols we need to in order to try and keep everyone safe,” he outlined.
“We have successfully managed to secure flights for everybody that needs to come into the region to be able to get here and so we will now operate within the framework of that bio-security map and I am confident that we’ve got a plan in place that will keep everybody safe and secure...there are protocols that we would implement were there to be Covid cases,” Tetley added.
Asked about the fan attendance, Camacho said while no fans will be allowed at matches in T&T, he does not expect that to impact the quality of play on the field.
“In this time of Covid, we won’t be able to have fans at the matches but I don’t think it will impact on the quality of the tournament. The facilities are world renowned and world class and the best of the best,” Camacho opined.
The Under-19 World Cup bowls off on Friday with the West Indies taking on Australia at Guyana National Stadium. The first match in T&T will be on Saturday between Pakistan and Papau New Guinea at the Queen’s Park Oval.