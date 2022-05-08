WE’RE WAITING

ORGANISERS of the top two leagues in local football are as eager to get word on whether there will be Trinidad and Tobago Pro League or Super League football in 2022, as the general football-loving public.
Acting Pro League chairman Brent Sancho and newly-elected president of the TT Super League Lee Davis, both say they have had no word about a joint-league proposal since an initial meeting a few months ago between officials of both organisations, the normalisation committee and the Ministry of Sport.
The Trinidad Express had learnt that an Italian consultant was brought in to look at the feasibility of having a joint league with the professional league as the top tier and the Super League as the second tier.
Responding to the Express’ enquiry, normalisation committee chairman and local businessman Robert Hadad yesterday indicated there might be some sort of official football league this year.
“Work is still being done on the development of a new holistic league structure, details of which, after discussions with the respective stakeholders, would be forthcoming soon,” Hadad stated. “The current plan is to have football within this new structure kick off later in 2022.”
Meanwhile, the only football being played in T&T has come from privately run competitions—the Ascension Tournament and two youth leagues—the Tiger Tanks Men’s Under-20 Tournament and the NLCL Under-19 Community Cup. And since being told to wait for a call, officials of both the Pro League and Super League indicate they have not heard from Hadad or the normalisation committee.
“It’s been almost a year since the Pro league board decided to work with the TTFA’s normalisation committee on the concept of a joint league,” stated Sancho yesterday. “The last meeting was last year in December, where they indicated they would get back to us with an update.
“Since then, despite several calls to the normalisation committee, we have heard nothing. They have not even answered our calls,” former Sport Minister Sancho declared, while further clarifying that the Ministry of Sport indicated a willingness to work with the normalisation committee, rather than the two separate organisations.
Davis, a former FIFA referee, is as much in the dark as Sancho.
“We decided we would ask the TTFA or the normalisation committee what were their plans with the unified League,” Davis explained. “They said they would convene a meeting as early as possible and up to this day we still waiting on this meeting.”
Davis added: “I don’t know what plans they have or how they intend to carry it out. We are trying not to create a situation that will have unnecessary discourse but I don’t think were are being treated fairly.”
Davis further said: “The normalisation committee are dragging their feet on at least giving us some kind of directive.”
The Super League boss said that although finance is a major issue, it is imperative that the community-based Super League play football, since none of their clubs—except Cunupia FC—are playing in the current Ascension Tournament.
“If by this week we don’t get anything from them, we are going to write to the normalisation committee, advising that while we are waiting, we want to run a competition,” Davis said.
Long associated with two-time local champions Central FC, Sancho thinks that local football must resume given how far ahead Mexican, American and even Jamaican football has gone ahead of T&T’s.
Trinidad and Tobago club teams have not been involved in regional competition since 2019 when North East Stars (2017 TT Pro League champions) and W Connection (2017 TT Pro League runners-up), were not allowed to compete in the 2019 CONCACAF Caribbean Club Championship as the association did not properly execute its club licensing programme.
Sancho believes it’s time that T&T teams are involved in Caribbean and CONCACAF club competitions once more.
“This is an industry that has been shut down for the last two years. It is going to take a lot of investment to get going again,” Sancho stated. “But “Trinidad and Tobago clubs need to be able to play in the (CONCACAF) Club Championships again.”