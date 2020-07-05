Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s national team goalkeeper Adrian Foncette is happy to be on a football field again, after three months of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has to date infected over 11 million and killed another half a million persons worldwide.
Foncette, 31, has been through one World Cup and two Concacaf Gold Cup qualifying campaigns, and was in goal when T&T won 2-1 at the Ato Boldon stadium in October 2017, to knock the USA out of Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying. He is also one of a few locally-based senior footballers who new coach, Englishman Terry Fenwick has retained in a 35-man national team training squad made up mainly of very young footballers.
Speaking at a media conference at the Police Barracks where the senior team trained on Friday, both Foncette and Jean Paul Rochford, the 20-year-old former national Under-17 and Under-20 captain, relished the chance to be playing football again. Both were also eagerly anticipating the restart of the local professional league, tentatively carded to begin in August.
“It’s just good to get the ball rolling again. It’s good to play some football,” Foncette said. “It has been over three months since we haven’t been able to do anything based on the situation going on in the world, so it’s good.”
Lawman Foncette also sees the need for a quick start to the local pro league.
“The league here is a job. For a lot of the players here, that is the way how they get paid, how they feed their families. Without the league here, you just have unemployed youths, and you and we know how that is,” said policeman Foncette. “The league starting up again is very important.”
Young Rochford of the AC Port of Spain club, also is eagerly awaiting the resumption of competitive football.
“Everyone knows that with the recent situation with Covid-19 football was put on hold for a while,” he said. “Now that it’s back, everyone’s excited, everyone’s ready for the upcoming league and just waiting on our toes. Soon as they say it’s starting back, we ready.”
Both players also were very supportive of Fenwick’s initiative in getting an early start to national team training.
“He was proactive in his decision to get the national team back training and to get football back going because not many clubs are training in the country right now, probably just two or three who have just started back training. So this here is a breath of fresh air,” Foncette said.
“A lot of youngsters; a lot of young talents like John Paul Rochford, Molik Khan, Jaheim McFee, and they want to play football,” Foncette added. “We are working hard. We have been at it for a month, so nothing negative, it can only get better from here.”
Rochford has been in a national senior team training camp before. He agreed that many of the young players Fenwick is screening will have to step up their level significantly to make an impact on the senior team.
“It’s totally different. It’s more advanced, more complex. The intensity is higher,” he said.
“Stuff you can get away with at the Under-17 level and the Under-20 level, you can’t get away with at national level. You need to be fitter, stronger, faster. You need to think faster, so it’s a big jump; it’s a big step (up). I am grateful that before this time, I was introduced to the senior team, so I know what is expected, so I could prepare for it,” said Rochford.