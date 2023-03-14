We Run Arima is back

EVENT PROMOTERS Fire Fitness Events has announced the return of We Run Arima on August 12 and 13.

The event coincides with the month-long celebration of Arima as a borough, and this third installation has been dubbed “The Royal Return”.

Originally a 5k race held in 2018 and 2019, the organisers have added a 10k route as well as a half-marathon (13.1 miles) route, which is the third fastest route of its kind in the world.

The running events take place over two days, and all routes have been internationally certified by World Athletics, the governing body for athletics globally. The National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) has also fully endorsed the weekend of running.

Awards will be given in multiple categories, including overall male, overall female and the top male and female finishers in each age category.

Fire Fitness, a legally registered company, is an eight-year-old organisation that uses sport and fitness as a tool to develop people and communities. Founded by Arima native and former national swimmer Chantal Ross, it consists of a women-only fitness studio, fun runners club and an events team.

Persons interested in participating can register at www.werunarima.com from March 1 to June 2 and follow the Fire Fitness pages on Instagram, Facebook and Tik Tok for race updates.

Seepaul wins on return

ANIL SEEPAUL made a triumphant return to competitive singles after an absence of around a decade when the National Badminton Championship served off Monday night at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Red Force face leaders Guyana

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force skipper Darren Bravo wants to continue setting the pace for his team when they resume their West Indies Championship campaign today with a fixture against Guyana Harpy Eagles at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Guyana lead the six-team standings with 28.6 points after the first two rounds of matches which were played in early February while T&T are third with 20.6 points.

GOLDEN FRASER

GOLDEN FRASER

Chloe Fraser struck gold at a Criterium Federal National 2 cadet (under-15) girls table tennis tournament, in Vern-sur-Seiche, France, on the weekend.

Fraser won six times to set up a duel with Manon Loth in the final. In Sunday’s championship match, the Trinidad and Tobago player won the first two games, before surrendering a closely fought third. In the fourth game, however, she regained control, smashing past Loth for an 11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6 triumph.

Fraser’s impressive run earned her promotion to National 1 in the cadet category. In December, she just missed out on a top-three National 2 finish and a berth in National 1.

Mohammed vs Wilson in 'Tranquil' quarters

Mohammed vs Wilson in ‘Tranquil’ quarters

TWO-TIME national champions Nabeel Mohammed and Vaughn Wilson will square off in the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament, today, at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, St Clair.

Wilson had won four straight singles titles before defaulting the final of a tournament in his native Tobago with a slight injury last month, and it is a joke that he is seeded as low as No. 5 here.

Campbell, Costa-Ramirez begin Nations League campaign

Campbell, Costa-Ramirez begin Nations League campaign

Trinidad and Tobago’s cyclists will begin their hunt for World Championship and Olympic Games qualification points today when the Cairo, Egypt leg of the UCI Nations Cup continues.

T&T are being represented by the quartet of sprint cyclists Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne and endurance riders Akil Campbell and Alexi Costa-Ramirez.