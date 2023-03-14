We Run Arima is back

EVENT PROMOTERS Fire Fitness Events has announced the return of We Run Arima on August 12 and 13.
The event coincides with the month-long celebration of Arima as a borough, and this third installation has been dubbed “The Royal Return”.
Originally a 5k race held in 2018 and 2019, the organisers have added a 10k route as well as a half-marathon (13.1 miles) route, which is the third fastest route of its kind in the world.
The running events take place over two days, and all routes have been internationally certified by World Athletics, the governing body for athletics globally. The National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) has also fully endorsed the weekend of running.
Awards will be given in multiple categories, including overall male, overall female and the top male and female finishers in each age category.
Fire Fitness, a legally registered company, is an eight-year-old organisation that uses sport and fitness as a tool to develop people and communities. Founded by Arima native and former national swimmer Chantal Ross, it consists of a women-only fitness studio, fun runners club and an events team.
Persons interested in participating can register at www.werunarima.com from March 1 to June 2 and follow the Fire Fitness pages on Instagram, Facebook and Tik Tok for race updates.