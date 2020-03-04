Humbled by 299 runs two matches ago, another changed Trinidad and Tobago Red Force line-up will take on leaders Barbados Pride hoping that familiar surroundings will bring different results.
Veteran Imran Khan will lead the side this morning in this West Indies Championship seventh round four-day encounter at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA). This is because both stand-in skipper Yannick Ottley and captain Darren Bravo are unavailable.
Ottley, who took over from Bravo when the latter went on West Indies One-Day duty in Sri Lanka, has been ruled out on medical grounds (wisdom tooth problem) while, according Red Force manager David Furlonge, Bravo has been ordered to rest for a week by Cricket West Indies.
The enforced change of skipper is one of three to the squad which played to a tense draw with the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in St Kitts on Sunday.
Coming in for Ottley is Jyd Goolie while Kyle Hope gets a recall in place of struggling opener Jeremy Solozano (average 24.55), while all-rounder Terrance Hinds, one of the better performers for the Red Force this season, especially with the bat (average 50.40) has been rested and replaced by Daniel St Clair.
The Pride, in pole position to break the Guyana Jaguars’ five-season stranglehold on the competition, are far more settled and will be missing just ace seamer Kemar Roach from the win against the Windward Islands Volcanoes.
On paper, the fifth-placed Red Force look extra vulnerable as a batting unit, with only Joshua Da Silva (389 runs, 55.57) and Jason Mohammed (264 runs, 33.00) of their top five run-getters this season available for this match.
Khan, set only for his second game of the season following a shoulder injury, is keen for his senior players, such as they are, to pull the side through in this match, especially with the bat.
“That’s a crucial thing for us...The senior guys have to step up and take full control of the batting to guide the youngsters who are now starting to get the feel of this first-class cricket,” Khan said yesterday. “It’s not easy, it’s a big step from club cricket to this cricket, so they have to realise that very quick and analyse their games personally.”
He added:”The senior guys have been working hard, they want to do good and hopefully they step up and lead from the front which will be very important.”
Khan, the Super50 skipper, admitted to being surprised at having to take the reigns for this match, but he is nevertheless ready for the challenge. “It is always an honour to captain Trinidad. Unfortunately, Ottley had to do surgery,” he said.
And apart from help from the seniors, Khan is also hoping that the dominating performances at Tarouba this season that produced a draw against the Jamaica Scorpions and victory by an innings and 168 runs against the Hurricanes will continue this weekend.
However, Kraigg Brathwaite’s Pride have won four of their five matches in Trinidad in the Professional Cricket League era, including the last two at Tarouba. And even though the pitch at the BLCA will not have the grass the one at Kensington Oval did the last time the teams met, seamers Chemar Holder and Keon Harding carry enough threat to make it a trying weekend for the homesters.
Still, captain Khan says: “As long we get a perfect game, batting bowling and fielding, I think we can give them a challenge.”
Squads:
RED FORCE (from): Imran Khan (Captain), Bryan Charles, Cephas Cooper, Joshua Da Silva, Jyd Goolie, Kyle Hope, Akeal Hosein, Jason Mohammed, Uthman Muhammad, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Isaiah Rajah, Daniel St. Clair
PRIDE (from): Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Shane Dowrich, Dominic Drakes, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Ashley Nurse, Kevin Stoute, Tevyn Walcott, Jomel Warrican