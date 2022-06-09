Weather setback for T&T women in CWI T20 Blaze

Trinidad and Tobago women were sidelined by rain yesterday, as their second match of the Cricket West Indies Women’s T20 Blaze was abandoned without a ball bowled at the Guyana National Stadium.

T&T lost their opening match of the competition on Tuesday night and while rain affected their match yesterday, the afternoon fixture was played with Barbados defeating the Leeward Islands by nine wickets.

The Leewards were shut out for 60 with Rosalie Dolabaille and Tiffany Thorpe the only batters to get to double figures, scoring 14 and 10 respectively.

Hayley Matthews was the best bowler for the Bajans with three wickets for nine runs while Shanika Bruce chipped in with three for 15.

In reply, Barbados raced to 61 for one off just 6.4 overs with Matthews unbeaten on 23 off 18 balls.

The defending champions Barbados now have two wins in two games after beating Guyana by seven runs in their opening fixture on Tuesday.

Yesterday’s late game featured a clash between Jamaica and the Windward Islands. T&T will come up against the Leewards tomorrow from 7 p.m. T&T will also face the Windward Islands on Monday from 2.30 p.m. before completing their T20 Blaze campaign on Tuesday, against Barbados also from 2.30 p.m.

GOLD AGAIN

Michelle-Lee Ahye claimed her second women’s 100 metres title in Europe this season when she got to the line in a wind-assisted 11.12 seconds at the PTS Meeting in Samorin, Slovakia, yesterday.

Ahye’s golden run came on the heels of her victory at the Irena Szewińska Memorial meet in Bydgoszcz, Poland, last Friday. As she had done in Poland, Ahye dominated the PTS field, the Trinidad and Tobago track star finishing well ahead of second-placed American Shannon Ray (11.27) and third-placed Barbadian Tristan Evelyn (11.38).

WI formulating plan for Pakistan

Getting Babar Azam out early will be key for the West Indies if they are to level the three-match ODI series against Pakistan in Multan today and having gotten a taste of the conditions in their five-wicket loss on Wednesday, the visitors are keen on “coming up with better plans” to deal with the opposition in the second match bowling off today at the same venue from 7 a.m.

Jangoo slams 58 as Cavaliers upset Strikers in T10 Blast

Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers started their Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast campaign in style, whipping defending champions Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers by 58 runs in the second match of a double header at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, yesterday.

President’s men square off against Bangladesh

Several players will be hoping to make their mark when the Cricket West Indies President’s XI face Bangladesh in a three-day warm-up match, starting today, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, in Antigua.

According to coach Andre Coley, players will be taking the match “very seriously” as they look to continue the good form demonstrated in the recently-concluded West Indies Championship four-day first-class competition.

