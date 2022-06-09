Weather setback for T&T women in CWI T20 Blaze

Trinidad and Tobago women were sidelined by rain yesterday, as their second match of the Cricket West Indies Women’s T20 Blaze was abandoned without a ball bowled at the Guyana National Stadium.
T&T lost their opening match of the competition on Tuesday night and while rain affected their match yesterday, the afternoon fixture was played with Barbados defeating the Leeward Islands by nine wickets.
The Leewards were shut out for 60 with Rosalie Dolabaille and Tiffany Thorpe the only batters to get to double figures, scoring 14 and 10 respectively.
Hayley Matthews was the best bowler for the Bajans with three wickets for nine runs while Shanika Bruce chipped in with three for 15.
In reply, Barbados raced to 61 for one off just 6.4 overs with Matthews unbeaten on 23 off 18 balls.
The defending champions Barbados now have two wins in two games after beating Guyana by seven runs in their opening fixture on Tuesday.
Yesterday’s late game featured a clash between Jamaica and the Windward Islands. T&T will come up against the Leewards tomorrow from 7 p.m. T&T will also face the Windward Islands on Monday from 2.30 p.m. before completing their T20 Blaze campaign on Tuesday, against Barbados also from 2.30 p.m.