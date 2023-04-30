Webster, Cariah put champs Queen’s Park I back in final

Tion Webster replicated his heroics in last year’s Sunday League final with another century to propel defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 back to the final.
In last year’s decider at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Webster compiled a patient century—118 not out off 155 balls, to set up QPCC 1’s 108-run victory over Central Sports.
Yesterday, at the National Cricket Centre, his 119 took him 132 balls as Central Sports were again beaten, this time by 57 runs. Webster’s century laid the foundation for QPCC I’s massive 337 for six in their allotted 50 overs.
The opening batter got good support from Yannic Cariah with whom he put on 151 for the third wicket after the dismissals of Jeremy Solozano in the first over of the match and Isaiah Rajah in the eighth (35 for two). The partnership was broken in the 35th over when Cariah was trapped lbw by Alex Antoine for an 84-ball 74 (seven fours).
Jyd Goolie (39, 26 balls) kept up the tempo for the Parkites, adding a further 69 for the fourth wicket off just 46 balls with Webster before he was dismissed by Terrance Hinds in the 43rd over to make it 255 for four.
But Queen’s Park were given further momentum in the closing overs by Amir Jangoo with his blazing unbeaten 50 off 24 balls that made up for Webster’s dismissal by Rayad Emrit in the 48th over, after he and Webster had added 49 in 30 balls.
Central Sports did not help themselves by conceding 41 extras, including 13 wides. But faced with having to score at over six runs per over from the start, they started positively, with Kjorn Ottley (25, 28 balls) and Kamil Pooran (22, 33 balls) posting 51 for the first wicket in 54 balls before Ottley fell to Khary Pierre.
However, Central Sports could not find a Webster yesterday, a top-order batter who would bat deep into the innings and set the tempo. No.3 Aaron Alfred came closest to playing the role, getting the top score of 54 from 68 balls before being dismissed in the 33rd over by Cariah via a Solozano catch.
Veteran Lendl Simmons (22) added 55 with him for the third wicket but when Marlon Richards was run out in the 38th over with the total 197 for eight, the game was up for Central Sports.
Nonetheless, the dangerous Terrance Hinds stuck around to slam 49 off 36 balls in a defiant ninth wicket partnership of 54 off 41 with Imran Khan (15 not out) before Hinds was bowled by his Red Force teammate Shannon Gabriel, one short of his half-century.
At 251 for nine, another 86 were needed off 35 balls. Central Sports got another 29, largely through Emrit’s 23 off 13, before Goolie ended the match by having Emrit caught by Solozano with 15 balls remaining. QPCC 1 will now meet automatic qualifiers Clarke Road United in the final next weekend.
Summarised scores:
QPCC 1 337-6, 50 overs (Tion Webster 119, Yannic Cariah 74, Amir Jangoo 50 n.o.; Rayad Emrit 2/59, Terrance Hinds 2/59) vs Central Sports 289 all out, 47.3 overs (Aaron Alfred 54, Terrance Hinds 49; Yannic Cariah 3/64, Jyd Goolie 2/39, Bryan Charles 2/48) —QPCC 1 won by 57 runs.