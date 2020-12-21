Tion Webster continued his good form with the bat while impressing Red Force head coach David Furlonge as the team gears up for next year’s Super50 Cup.
The 25-year-old Webster scored 87 in the third Trinidad and Tobago Red Force practice game at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba yesterday, following up from the century he scored last Friday at the same venue.
Yesterday, rain forced the planned 50-overs game to be abandoned after 22.2 overs and then the Red Force management opted to try and get in a T20 game instead, but that too ended in a no result.
In the T20 fixture, the right-handed Webster, who scored a 127 in a 40-over game on Friday, smacked five sixes and six fours in his 50-ball knock as he led the Denesh Ramdin XI to an imposing 204 for four, after 20 overs.
Lendl Simmons was also in good touch, slapping four sixes and five fours in a 41-ball, 65, while Ramdin added 36 off 20 balls with a six and three fours. Uthman Muhammad was the best bowler for the Imran Khan XI, grabbing two wickets for 42 runs from four overs while Yannic Cariah (1/29) and Bryan Charles (1/18) grabbed one wicket apiece.
Khan’s team reached 25 for two after 4.1 overs when the game was abandoned.
Furlonge was happy to see the consistency from Webster but wants to see some more of the younger players stepping up.
“It is good to see him showing some consistency and I think it is good for the player’s future and for the team as well,” the Red Force coach said of Webster’s performances so far.
“He has been (impressive) in the last couple of games but then you also had Jyd Goolie, who I thought scored an excellent hundred and then Ravi (Rampaul) with the ball so far,” he continued.
“I’d like to see some of the youngsters stepping up also, like Kirstan Kallicharan and Nicholas Alexis. Isaiah Rajah had a good knock in the first game but we talked about the consistency and that is what you want to see. You want to see consistent scores like what Webster has been able to produce,” he added.
While yesterday’s game was the final match before Christmas, Furlonge said some of the players will be coming out to train tomorrow to undergo fitness tests. The national team will then reassemble next Monday for a post-Christmas training session.
“We have some players coming out on Wednesday for some fitness tests and then we have a practice on Monday to make sure no one would have dropped off over the Christmas period. We will play the final game for the year on Wednesday,” Furlonge added.
Summarised Scores:
Ramdin XI 204-4 (20 overs) (Lendl Simmons 65, Tion Webster 87, Denesh Ramdin 36; Uthman Muhammed 2/42) vs Khan XI 25-2 (4.1 overs) (Kjorn Ottley 17 n.o.) —Match Abandoned
Khan XI 55-3 (22.2 overs) (Steven Katwaroo 20 n.o.) vs Ramdin XI —Match Abandoned