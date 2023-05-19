Webster, Jangoo star as QPCC whip Clarke Road in T20 Festival opener

Amir Jangoo slammed the first century of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board T20 Festival yesterday, while Tion Webster struck a half-century and bagged four wickets to lead the defending Premiership 1 champions to a 70-run win over Clarke Road United in the first game of a double header, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
After being sent in, the Parkites got off to a solid start with Jangoo hitting an unbeaten 112 off 60 balls--counting eight sixes and six fours. Meanwhile, Webster struck 76 off 31 deliveries as they posted 225 for three.
Clarke Road made a fist of it in the early stages of the chase but were eventually dismissed for 155. After staring with the bat, Webster claimed four wickets for 18 runs while Dexter Sween (4-22) also bagged four scalps, as the Penal-based club lost their final seven wickets in the space of four overs for the addition of just 13 runs.
Before the batting meltdown, Joshua Persaud kept Clarke Road in the hunt with 71 off 46 balls, but his dismissal in the 14th over, the score on 134, triggered the final slide.
Sween accounted for Persaud while Webster removed the dangerous Dejourn Charles (33), Joshua James (6) and Clarke Road skipper Yannick Ottley (1).
Earlier, Player of the Match Webster gave the Parkites a rapid start with the bat, smashing medium pacer Clevon Kalawan for three consecutive fours and a six in one over as he raced to 50 off 22 balls. And though Webster departed with the score on 94, the innings never lost momentum.
After being put down off the bowling of Samuel Roopnarine, Jangoo made Clarke Road pay, upping the tempo at the back end of the innings. He dealt in sixes towards the end, hitting Roopnarine for two maximums in the 17th over and Vikash Mohan for two more in the 18th as Queen’s Park powered their way past 200.
He added three more sixes off Kalawan in the final over to reach triple figures and to get his team to a winning total.
Meanwhile, QPCC 2 were set to face Preysal Sports in yesterday’s second match, scheduled to bowl off at 7.30 p.m.
The tournament continues today with PowerGen Penal Sports coming up against Victoria Sports at 3 p.m. and Comets facing Central Sports from 7.30 p.m.
Summarised Scores:
QPCC I 225-3 (20 overs) (A Jangoo 112 no, T Webster 67, Darren Bravo 21; Justyn Gangoo 1-16) vs Clarke Road United 155 (17.3 overs) (Jo Persaud 71, D Charles 33; T Webster 4-18, D Sween 4-22) --QPCC 1 win by 70 runs
Today’s Fixtures:
(All matches take place at BLCA)
Group B
PowerGen Penal vs Victoria Sports, 3 p.m.
Comets Sports vs Central Sports, 7.30 p.m.