Webster, John, Paul Carifta ready

Revell Webster was outstanding at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, yesterday, clocking two Carifta Games qualifying standards at the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) Preparation Meet #3.
Webster was the class of the Boys’ Under-20 100 metres field, winning in 10.73 seconds—one-hundredth of a second faster than the 10.74 Carifta time. The Concorde sprinter also bettered the 200 standard, topping the half-lap event in 21.79 seconds. Second-placed Shakeem McKay also beat the 21.92 Carifta mark, the Abilene Wildcats athlete getting home in 21.86.
Keone John of Memphis Pioneers and McKay featured in a thriller in the Boys’ Under-20 400m. John battled hard to the line, holding off the more experienced McKay for victory in a personal best 48.05 seconds. McKay gave his all, and was rewarded with second spot and a 48.06 clocking—also a new personal best. Both John and McKay were well inside the 48.50 Carifta standard.
Webster, John and McKay were among seven athletes who attained Carifta marks at the Crawford Stadium yesterday. In the Boys’ Under-17 400m, Kaiyin Morris dominated his rivals, the Cougars athlete winning in 49.88 seconds. The clocking was one-tenth of a second faster than the 49.98 Carifta qualifying time.
Kayleigh Forde had no one to challenge her in the Girls’ Under-17 800m, but did a great job of pushing herself. The Cougars runner returned a time of two minutes, 22.42 seconds for a runaway victory. More importantly, Forde was more than two seconds faster than the 2:24.84 Carifta standard.
Toco TAFAC’s Kenika Cassar continued her fine run of form this season, winning the Girls’ Under-17 Javelin with a big 43.61 metres throw—more than seven metres further than the Carifta qualifying distance.
Gianna Paul made light work of the 1.55 metres Girls’ Under-17 High Jump Carifta standard. The Concorde athlete went over the bar at 1.64m.
Christopher Crawford of Tobago Falcons and Toco TAFAC’s Umar Sandy beat the 46.34m Caribbean Games Men’s Discus standard. Crawford won with a 52.47m effort, while Sandy was second at 48.27. Crawford won the Men’s Shot Put with a 15.61m throw.
Mauricia Prieto was the fastest female on show at the Crawford Stadium, the Simplex sprinter clocking 11.82 seconds in the Women’s 100m dash and 23.77 in the 200. Concorde’s Omari Lewis captured the Men’s sprint double, getting to the line in 10.87 in the 100 and stopping the clock at 21.96 in the 200.
Avindale Smith topped the Men’s 400m field, completing his lap of the track in 48.34 seconds to finish ahead of his Abilene clubmate Kirdell McIntosh (48.59).