Revell Webster produced a fine series of races on the opening day of the Carifta Trials at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, yesterday.
The Concorde sprinter capped off his impressive performance with victory in the Boys Under-20 100 metres final in 10.52 seconds, a new personal record (PR).
The top three finishers bettered the 10.74 Carifta qualifying standard. Both Jaden De Souza of Phoenix Athletics and Mercury’s Miguel Taylor clocked 10.70. De Souza was awarded second spot, getting the better of Taylor by eight thousandths of a second.
There were 24 Carifta qualifying performances from 19 athletes on day one. Webster was responsible for three of those performances.
He clocked a personal best 10.53 seconds in the preliminary round and followed up with 10.74 in the semis.
Webster improved on his new PR in the final.
The 10.52 and 10.53 clockings also bettered the 10.60 and 10.61 standards set for the World U-20 Championships and Pan Am Juniors, respectively.
Keone John clocked 14.33 seconds to win the Boys Under-20 110m hurdles final, the Memphis Pioneers athlete bettering the 14.46 Carifta time as well as the 14.35 set for Pan Am Juniors.
A 7.12 metres leap in the Boys Under-20 long jump saw Aaron Antoine of Neon Wolves achieve Carifta and Pan Am Juniors standards.
Janae De Gannes stopped the clock at a personal best 12.05 seconds to secure top spot in the Girls Under-17 100m final and a place on the Carifta Games team. The Concorde sprinter clocked a wind-assisted 11.77 in the qualifying round.
Jamario Russell of Memphis and Cougars athlete Khadeem Ryan finished one-two in the Boys Under-17 100m final, clocking 10.99 and 11.07, respectively. Both were well inside the 11.20 Carifta standard.
In the opening round, Ryan produced an 11.08 run, while Russell, Hakeem Chinapoo and Anderson Burris clocked windy times of 11.08, 11.03 and 11.13, respectively.
Girls Under-20 100m winner Kyah La Fortune beat the 11.97 seconds Carifta standard, the Simplex sprinter crossing the line in 11.94.
In the Boys Under-17 400m final, Burnley’s Kyle Williams and Kaiyin Morris of Cougars were faster than the 49.98 seconds qualifying time.
Williams won in 49.42, with Morris second in 49.68.
Cyril Sumner was on target in the Boys Under-20 400m final, the Memphis athlete topping the field in the Carifta qualifying standard of 48.50 seconds.
One A Week’s Aniqah Bailey and Kayleigh Forde of Cougars made light work of the five minutes, 16.40 seconds Girls Under-17 1500m standard. Bailey was victorious in 4:56.74, and Forde finished second in 5:01.84.
Concorde club-mates Gianna Paul and Tenique Vincent emerged as qualifiers in the Girls Under-17 high jump. Paul triumphed in the event with a 1.65m clearance, while Vincent went over the bar at 1.62 during the Girls heptathlon.
Jaden James was the first qualifier on day one, the Fatima College athlete throwing a personal best 49.98 metres to claim top spot in the Boys Under-20 discus.
The trials continue from 8 a.m. today at the Crawford Stadium.