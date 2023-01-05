Webster shows form with century

Tion Webster struck 107 while Darren Bravo and Vikash Mohan both hit half-centuries as the Bravo XI batters came good on the second day of a Trinidad and Tobago Red Force three-day practice match at Queen’s Park Oval, yesterday.
Webster smacked four sixes and nine fours and faced 110 balls to help the Bravo XI recover from 133 for five to post 315 for nine at stumps, replying to the Imran Khan XI’s first innings total of 160 all out the day before.
Coach David Furlonge was pleased with the effort of the players on the second day of the three-day game yesterday and expects a good finish to the encounter today.
“It was a better day’s play. Even though you had a hundred from Webster, you also had half-centuries from Bravo and Mohan and the batting might have the edge,” Furlonge said.
“The energy and attitude of the players was better today and the bowlers stuck to their task and the fielding was good as well,” he added.
The right-handed Webster started the recovery with a 69-run stand with Joshua James for the sixth wicket as Bravo’s team went past 200. But it was an 80-run eighth-wicket stand with Under-19 player Kyle Kissoondath (28) that really put them on top.
Khan broke the stand with the wicket of Kissoondath, while Webster was run out late in the day. However, the damage was already done.
Earlier, Mohan (55) stood tall in the middle of an early burst from Terrance Hinds that saw opener Kjorn Ottley fall for four and number three batter Amir Jangoo departing for six inside the first five overs.
Both men were trapped lbw by the right-arm medium pacer before Mohan and skipper Bravo (60) joined forces to steady the innings.
Bravo and Mohan put on 87 runs for the third wicket before Hinds intervened again to remove the latter, caught behind by wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva.
Left-arm pacer Shaaron Lewis then removed Bravo in similar fashion and also accounted for Yannic Cariah for one before Webster rallied with the tail to boost the total.
With a lead of 155, Furlonge said a result is not out of the question as he urged his players to up their intensity on the final day today.
“We are increasing the intensity all the time. The other team has a chance to bat now again but I would like to see an intense game, with one side pushing for an outright win and pushing the batting side to make it a competitive game,” said Furlonge.
“It was more intense today with fellas who got out having to go into the nets which they did, so the intensity has risen and will continue to go up as we move forward in the season,” he added.
Summarised scores:
KHAN XI Khan XI 160 (60.4 overs) (Jyd Goolie 54 n.o.; Bryan Charles 4/31, Tion Webster 2/19)
vs BRAVO XI 315-9 (72 overs) (Tion Webster 107 n.o., Darren Bravo 60, Vikash Mohan 55; Imran Khan 3/63, Terrance Hinds 3/47, Shaaron Lewis 2/90).