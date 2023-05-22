Defending champions Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 are a step closer to the Premiership 1 T20 semi-finals, while reigning Sunday League 50 over champions Clarke Road United stayed in contention for a spot in the knockout round following easy victories in Group A action at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Sunday.
The Parkites cruised to their second win of the campaign on the back of a Player-of-the-Match performance from Tion Webster, who grabbed two for 31 to restrict Preysal Sports to 146 for eight before scoring a quick-fire 39 off 21 balls to lead his team to 148 for two off 16 overs, and an eight-wicket win.
In the other game Sunday, Clarke Road, who fell to QPCC 1 in the opening game of the tournament, Friday, bounced back with a 126-run victory over QPCC 2.
Sent to bat, the Clarke Road openers Vikash Mohan and Nicholas Sookdeosingh put on 137 runs for the first wicket which laid the platform for their massive total of 215 for six off their 20 overs.
Sookdeosingh smashed eight sixes and five fours in his 42-ball 83, while Mohan hit two sixes and six fours in his 57 off 39 balls at the top of the order.
Skipper Yannick Ottley also chipped in with a 12-ball 22.
In reply, QPCC 2 never got going, with early strikes from Ahkeel Mollon (two for 19) and Celvon Kalawan (two for 23) leaving the Port of Spain club struggling at 37 for four in the seventh over.
Kerwin Sirju grabbed three for 23 and Justyn Gangoo took two for 12 as the Clarke Road spinners wrapped up the win to keep alive their chances of advancing.
Clarke Road can seal their place in the semis with a victory over Preysal Sports in their final Group A game at 7.30 p.m. tonight.
The Queen’s Park Derby will kick off today’s action from 3 p.m., with the defending champs QPCC 1 up against the club’s second team QPCC 2, who still have a chance of advancing.
QPCC 2 defeated Preysal in their first game and a win over the club’s first team today could see three teams end with two wins each which will bring net run rate into play.
Summarised scores:
Preysal Sports 146-8 (20 overs) (Vishan Jagessar 38, Takim Lowe 37; Sion Hackett 2/28, Tion Webster 2/31) vs QPCC 1 148-2 (16 overs) (Darren Bravo 48 n.o. Tion Webster 39, Isaiah Rajah 35 n.o.)
—QPCC 1 won by eight wickets.
Clarke Road United 215-6 (20 overs) (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 83, Vikash Mohan 57, Yannick Ottley 22; Mikkel Govia 2/35, Namir Suepaul 2/34) vs QPCC 2 89 (16.1 overs) (Kerwyn Sirju 3/23, Justyn Gangoo 2/12, Ahkeel Mollon 2/19, Clevon Kalawan 2/23)
—Clarke Road won by 126 runs.