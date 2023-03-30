WEBSTER SWINGS MATCH

Tion Webster claimed his maiden first-class five-wicket haul to put the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in command of their final-round West Indies Four-Day Championship match against the Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.
With a hint of swing on offer, Webster used the conditions to his advantage, running through the Scorpions top order to leave the visitors struggling at 23 for five in the first hour yesterday, after they resumed their first innings from an overnight score of five for one.
The visitors were eventually dismissed for 125 after lunch, with Webster taking the final wicket to finish with five for 36 from 9.4 overs as T&T took a 177-run first innings lead, having posted 302 all out on the first day of the contest on Wednesday.
Red Force captain Darren Bravo then enforced the follow-on, and while the Scorpions showed a lot more fight in their second innings, a couple of late wickets for spinners Imran Khan and Bryan Charles took the sting out of the Scorpions as they ended the day on 199 for five with a slim 22-run lead.
While the spinners kept the Red Force on top at the end of the day, the pacers did all of the damage in the first innings, with Webster leading the charge from the first over when he had opener Leroy Lugg caught by debutant Kamil Pooran for six and followed up with the big scalp of Jermaine Blackwood in his next over.
Webster then bowled a double-wicket maiden, removing Carlos Brown and Abhijai Mansingh off consecutive balls to leave the visitors in big trouble.
But Jeavor Royal and Derval Green resisted with a 62-run stand, but once that was broken by Terrance Hinds after the luncheon interval, Webster returned to wrap up the innings, with Ojay Shields skying one back to the bowler.
Forced to follow on, the Scorpions had a much better showing with the bat the second time, with Lugg and Blackwood combining for a 104-run stand for the second wicket after they lost opener Tevin Gilzene in the second over.
Lugg struck a couple of fours off the T&T pacers and also smashed off-spinner Bryan Charles over the ropes three times before going for a big swing against Phillip and edged behind to substitute wicketkeeper Daniel Williams for 66.
Williams took up duties behind the stumps as a specialist fielding substitute for the injured Joshua Da Silva. Da Silva picked a finger injury on his right hand off the first ball of the Scorpions’ first innings Wednesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, Blackwood reached his half-century with a four off Khan’s first ball of the match as he tried to keep his team in the game.
Leg-spinner Khan had no success from the southern end, but once he switched ends, he got the breakthrough the Red Force needed with some extra bounce that had Carlos Brown defending the ball high on the bat to Pooran who took a smart catch diving forward at short leg with the score on 162 for three.
Off-spinner Charles struck shortly after at the other end, with Blackwood going after a short, wide ball and edging to keeper Williams for 68 with the visitors now four wickets down and still trailing by five runs.
The Red Force struck again after the Scorpions took the lead, with Charles finding the edge of a defensive push by Brad Barnes. But that was the last bit of success for the hosts on the day.
The match continues today from 10 a.m.