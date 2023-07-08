Revell Webster closed off day one of the NGC/Republic Bank NAAATT Junior Championships with a superb run in the Boys Under-20 100 metres final at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, yesterday. The Concorde sprinter bolted to the line in a personal best 10.36 seconds for a runaway victory.
Dylan Gaines of Memphis Pioneers clocked 10.52 seconds to seize silver. Cougars sprinter Jordan Noel bagged bronze in 10.78.
Memphis athlete Jamario Russell was also impressive, winning the Boys Under-18 100m final in a wind-aided 10.68 seconds.
Khadeem Ryan of Cougars finished second in 10.72, with third spot going to QRC Athletics Club sprinter Christiano Austin (10.77).
Concorde’s Symphony Patrick outsprinted Zenith’s Alexxe Henry in the Girls Under-18 100m final.
Patrick got the gold in 11.75 seconds, while Henry clocked 11.78 to take silver. Simplex athlete Kaziah Peters bagged bronze in 11.90.
Reneisha Andrews of Cougars captured the Girls Under-20 100m title in a wind-assisted 11.82 seconds.
Karessa Kirton finished second in 12.03, and Kadija Pickering of Abilene Wildcats was third in 12.20.
Burnley’s Jael Peters took top honours in the Girls Under-15 100m in 12.48 seconds.
The Boys Under-15 100m title went to Jonas Guytan of Cougars in 11.40.
Stefan Camejo led a one-two Memphis finish in the Boys Under-20 400m.
Camejo completed his lap of the track in 47.58 seconds, storming past Keone John in the latter stages of the race for a dramatic victory.
John’s 47.97 run earned him silver, with bronze going to Cougars runner Kyrell Thomas in 48.47.
Abilene’s Daeshaun Cole won the Boys Under-18 400m in 49.46 seconds, from +One A Week’s Da Shaun Lezama (49.50) and Mercury’s Anderson Burris (49.98).
In the Girls Under-18 one-lap, Simplex’s Akira Malaver was first home in 57.58 seconds. Oasics Athletic’s Keneisha Shelbourne (58.33) and Rss Phoenix’s Rasheeda Cave (59.51) finished second and third, respectively.
Tafari Waldron was in a race of his own in the Boys Under-20 1500m. The Cougars runner won in four minutes, 14.73 seconds to enjoy a cushion of more than 20 seconds on his closest rival.
Omare Thompson was impressive too in the Boys Under-18 1500, the +One A Week athlete striking gold in 4:13.05.
A 5:02.69 run from Thompson’s clubmate, Kayleigh Forde earned her top spot in the Girls Under-18 1500.
Jamaica-based Dorian Charles had things all his own way in the Boys Under-20 javelin, the Point Fortin New Jets athlete winning with a 59.79 metres throw.
Hasani Daniel topped the Boys Under-20 shot put field. Daniel produced a 14.59m effort, forcing his Mercury clubmates Farrel Jerry and Jeron James to settle for second and third, respectively. Jerry threw 12.89m and James 12.40.
Concorde’s Gianna Paul stopped the clock at 14.31 seconds to triumph in the Girls Under-18 100m hurdles.
Paul also won the Under-18 long jump, disturbing the sand at 5.52 metres.
Mercury’s Lalenii Grant produced a big 48.29m throw for top spot in the Girls Under-20 discus.
Kaleb Campbell of Kaizen Panthers went over the bar at 1.85m to grab gold in the boys’ under-18 high jump.
Abiah Halls produced a 30.64m throw for victory in the girls’ under-18 javelin.
And Jaydon Nedd emerged victorious in the Boys Under-18 discus with a 44.92m effort.
Junior Champs is the first meet at the newly refurbished Hasely Crawford Stadium.
Day two gets under way at 9 o’clock this morning.