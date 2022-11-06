Weeks to savour, chance to grasp

I can’t think of anything in our sporting history matching Dylan Carter’s succession of elite-level victories. Can you?
To win nine consecutive finals over the 50-metre distance at the short course FINA Swimming World Cup across three meets in Berlin, Toronto and Indianapolis over the past two weeks is phenomenal. To do so against world-class competition, setting national records along the way, and then finish top of the overall men’s World Cup table (ahead of Nic Fink of the United States by just 0.3 of a point) represents a level of achievement that I don’t think most of us—myself included—can fully appreciate given that swimming doesn’t hold a position of prominence in the national sporting consciousness.
Of course there is a considerable financial reward which comes with his string of victories stretching from Germany to Canada and then the United States, somewhere in the region of US$148,000. That sum of money, which works out to just over a million TT dollars, is not to be looked at dismissively.
More importantly though for the 26-year-old is that it has underlined both his enduring quality as a top-level competitor and his versatility in adjusting from the longer distances to the 50-metre events, where there is almost no margin for error.
In that sense it harkens back to the adjustment George Bovell III, Carter’s immediate predecessor as Trinidad and Tobago’s pre-eminent swimmer, had to make following a knee injury which prompted an adjustment from the 200-metre individual medley (in which he claimed Olympic bronze in 2004) to the 100-metre and 50-metre distances where he continued to represent the country with distinction for almost another ten years.
And coming in the aftermath of a disappointing Commonwealth Games experience in the English city of Birmingham just about three months ago, this is as clear an indicator as could be possible of a competitor whose career is far from finished.
Speaking to the SwimSwam website (www.swimwam.com), reputed to be the most-read swimming website in the world, Carter put his string of successes into context while also revealing what pushed him to excel at this opportunity.
“The Olympics and World Championships is about who is best on the day, but the World Cup is about who is better for an extended period of time. It is really a phenomenal feat of not just fast swimming, but endurance,” he explained. “I came home after this summer and went to my local gym. The amount of people who asked me if I was going to retire—I swam good times but people thought I was done, that I was never going to break through. That really drove me and that is part of the results you see here.”
Whether that experience was in the United States or here is not clear. In any event, it isn’t the first time, and definitely won’t be the last, we are hearing of a competitor spurred on by being written off by those around him.
Carter’s dream run at the World Cup events should not just be celebrated, although it’s inevitable now that there will be every attempt by the politicians to milk whatever they can from this at a time when the front page headlines are screaming bloody murder and wanton gunfire. In that regard, and as much as it amounts to nothing more than shameless opportunism, let’s hope the Sports Minister is at least properly briefed on the context of the swimmer’s achievements because she often gives the impression of someone who doesn’t know what she is talking about at occasions like these.
Sporting success at such a level is not just a celebration but should also serve as inspiration for boys and girls throughout the country to pursue similar dreams or even strive to go beyond what their fellow countryman has achieved in the swimming pool thus far.
Much was made over the last year and a bit about swimming pools being located in vulnerable communities and the likes of the Prime Minister, in his usual meandering, preachy style, spoke about the opportunities now available to children who probably never entertained competitive swimming as a viable option.
So the question is: are these facilities being properly utilised or will they join the ever-lengthening list of expensive sporting venues left to deteriorate because they have already served the primary purpose of political grandstanding?
In his continuing immediate reaction to the ninth and final of his gold medals in this astonishing World Cup streak in Indianapolis on Saturday night, Carter described the feats as a “big step for our sport in the Caribbean.”
True, but beyond the name recognition of identifying him as from Trinidad and Tobago, will we be able to look back on this time as the moment swimming really shot off the blocks here?
We can but hope.