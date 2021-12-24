Wehby Report under consideration

The process might be taking longer than initially anticipated.
However, Cricket West Indies (CWI) is committed to governance reform with president Ricky Skerritt confirming that the key recommendations of the Wehby Report will be taken before the general membership of the board next March.
In 2019, Jamaican businessman Don Wehby chaired a Governance Task Force charged with reviewing and implementing reform of CWI’s governance structure. The independent task force also included Sir Hilary Beckles, Deryck Murray, OK Melhado and Charles Wilkin QC.
The task force consulted extensively, and the 36-page report drew from a wide cross section of expertise — from knowledgeable persons in the West Indies as well as in the global game.
The report was widely distributed in August 2020 and consultations with stakeholders were due to commence. CWI then established a special working group, chaired by Michael Findlay, to facilitate and coordinate the consultation-based review process with the territorial boards. But Skerritt revealed that there was “strong ongoing resistance” from some of those boards. “The Wehby Report is still actively under consideration by CWI, in spite of the strong ongoing resistance from some Territorial Boards who are strongly opposed to several of the recommendations and who initially tried to undermine the review process,” Skeritt told the Express.
“I expect to place the key Wehby recommendations before the general membership for final consideration in March 2022,” the CWI president confirmed.
When he took over the presidency from Dave Cameron in 2019, Skerritt, who was returned to office for a second term this year, stated his intention to champion the report’s recommendations with his best efforts, in an attempt to achieve much needed comprehensive and sustainable change for the growth and development of the organisation.
He said various reforms have already been implemented including most of what was presented by financial consultants Parnell Kerr Foster (PKF) in their 2019 Business Situation Assessment and Financial Review of the organisation. “You should be aware that Financial Governance reform began immediately on the change of presidency in 2019, and was intensified after the receipt of the PKF report later that same year,” said Skerritt.
“Most of the 38 recommendations in that PKF report have already been implemented. I can therefore assure you that CWI today is a much better governed organisation, with a genuine focus on accountability, integrity and transparency,” the CWI president concluded.
Meanwhile, Findlay, speaking on the Mason and Guest radio programme last Tuesday, confirmed that the Wehby Report “has been discussed with the territorial boards and they have submitted their views on the recommendations.”
He said those recommendations have been put together and sent to CWI. “They (the recommendations) are supposed to be discussed at the board level and then there is supposed to be a stakeholders’ meeting which will review all those comments by the territorial boards and move forward from there,” said Findlay.
“So, the process is taking longer than one would have expected. For example, we are still to receive from Guyana because they had their legal problems and they have just settled that and then they need some time to study the report,” he added.
“There are a number of recommendations on the report which we sat with a delegation from the territorial boards and discussed all those recommendations and they have come back to us and said these are what we agree to and these are what we don’t agree to so it is work in progress and we are hoping that in a couple of months it will be finalised but how the vote will go, I couldn’t tell you at all,” Findlay concluded.