Welshman Mitchell joins women’s coaching staff

Another Welshman, Charlie Mitchell has been appointed as assistant senior women’s national team coach, weeks after the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) announced his compatriot James Thomas as head coach.
Yesterday, the TTFA announced Thomas’ team, consisting of Mitchell (assistant coach and performance analyst), James Baird (goalkeeper coach), Joanne Daniel (team manager), Terry Johnson-Jeremiah (equipment manager), Atiba Downes (strength and conditioning coach) and Aqilya Gomez (rehab specialist).
Additionally, the TTFA also announced the formation of a mentoring programme which will give opportunities for female coaches to work with Thomas. One former national team member will be mentored by head coach Thomas, while working as an assistant coach, and will benefit from workshops and pitch-side training in performance analysis, periodization and overall coach development.
“I want to leave the women’s national team and the coaches dedicated to their development within the Trinidad and Tobago women’s football arena, in a stronger place than I found it,” Thomas said. “The mentorship programme can improve both the players and coaches for the benefit of the national teams for years to come, which is something I am hugely passionate about.”
Mitchell is the only additional member of staff who is a non-resident. He will be available for senior national team camps and competitions. His services as a performance analyst will also be made available to other national teams, such as the senior men. Mitchell is a UEFA qualified coach and performance analyst who, like Thomas, has worked with the Football Association of Wales (FAW).
The positions were announced following interviews by a selection panel consisting of TTFA technical director Dion La Foucade, women’s football director Jinelle James, former T&T men’s player Richard Chinapoo and head coach Thomas.
Commenting on the recruitment process, Thomas stated: “This is international football, which is the highest level of the game, so we needed to ensure that we recruited staff to recognise and implement the necessary standards in their specialised fields of expertise, and we have done that with these appointments — the leading candidates from the process.”
Over the last few weeks, a training pool of approximately 60 players was assessed for the national team programme. Thomas is scheduled to select his final local training squad in early August after holding training sessions in each island.
“For our team to perform at a level acceptable for the nation and its fans, we need them to become learners. Learning every session, every day, every game to become better players,” Thomas said. “For this to happen, we needed to surround the players with staff that also are dedicated to their own learning every single day and continually wanting to better themselves in terms of their formal qualifications and personal learning journeys.”